Ramona man dies 12 days after rollover crash on SR-67

A Ramona man died 12 days after a rollover crash on state Route 67 north of Lakeside, the Medical Examiner's Office reported.

Edward Ruiz, 59, was alone in his pickup truck April 1 when it crashed more than a mile south of Scripps Poway Parkway, officials said.

Ruiz was headed south when the pickup left the road not far south of Foster Truck Trail, hit a rock and rolled multiple times. A passerby called 911.

Paramedics took Ruiz to a San Diego hospital, where he was placed in an intensive care unit. His condition worsened, and he died April 12, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

