Ramona, CA

Ramona man dies 12 days after rollover crash on SR-67

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago

A Ramona man died 12 days after a rollover crash on state Route 67 north of Lakeside, the Medical Examiner's Office reported.

Edward Ruiz, 59, was alone in his pickup truck April 1 when it crashed more than a mile south of Scripps Poway Parkway, officials said.

Ruiz was headed south when the pickup left the road not far south of Foster Truck Trail, hit a rock and rolled multiple times. A passerby called 911.

Paramedics took Ruiz to a San Diego hospital, where he was placed in an intensive care unit. His condition worsened, and he died April 12, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

