A SHOOTING LEADS TO DRUG ARRESTS
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) A shooting investigation at a Eureka motel has led to the drug arrests of two Los Angeles residents. Police say the pair were seen fleeing from the shooting scene in the 16-hundred block of 4th street. While no one was hurt in the shooting, officers later found the pair hiding at another motel in Arcata. That is where the police seized three pounds of meth and two pounds of marijuana.
The post A SHOOTING LEADS TO DRUG ARRESTS appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .
Comments / 0