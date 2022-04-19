What The Brady House Looks Like Now After Renovation

Traditionally, the point of camouflage is to blend in. Images of hunters or soldiers crouched down on a forest floor, dressed head to toe in neutral-colored splotches, typically come to mind when someone mentions the pattern. Well, that or the circa-2001 music video for Destiny’s Child “Survivor.” However, when it concerns your home’s design, Anthropologie is asking you to reframe what camo looks like. Its new Poppy collection with famed interior designer Mark D. Sikes (the creative behind Reese Witherspoon’s home and storefronts) shows us how the method of camouflage can be used to help a space stand out. And no, there are no leafy green and sandy beige blobs in sight.

