ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

20 Stylish Ideas For Decorating Your Kid's Bedroom In Princess Theme

By Desirée O
House Digest
House Digest
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eEknr_0fDqH3Ig00

Being a princess may look a little different these days thanks to the modern ladies who are leading groundbreaking royal lives, as Insider notes. At the same time, there are certainly still princesses who enjoy luxury-filled lifestyles and wear tiaras as well as live in stunning castles and beautiful palaces around the world . Beyond that, Disney Princesses are still beloved figures to countless movie fans of all ages, with Cinderella being a particular favorite in the United States, according to Play Like Mum .

As for taking interior design inspiration from royals, you could certainly aim to decorate your home like Windsor Castle or find inspiration while visiting the castle from "Downton Abbey." Or, if you happen to be putting together a room for the little one in your life, you might want to create a princess-themed room that captures the fairytale-like ambiance of a regal space. If that's the case, then be sure to check out these stylish ideas for decorating your kid's bedroom with a princess theme.

Regal Art

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TzDNb_0fDqH3Ig00

Art is an easy and adorable way to enhance the regal theme in your child's bedroom. Simply opt for pictures of crowns or castles and possibly ones with royal messages like, "Little Princess."

Glittering Chandelier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srUQu_0fDqH3Ig00

Add another palace-like aspect to your child's bedroom by putting up a chandelier. Of course, it doesn't have to be overly ornate or too expensive. Even a modest chandelier will surely impress your little one and make them feel like a princess.

Fancy Lamps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vueXe_0fDqH3Ig00

You can still opt for lighting that would suit the bedroom of a princess, even if a chandelier is a bit too much. Instead, choose a few fancy lamps that are either full-length or sit on top of a dresser.

Regal Bed

When it comes to both the functional needs of a bedroom as well as a visual focal point, the bed is an important aspect. That's why a princess-themed bedroom requires a regal bed that will give your little one a good night's rest and sweet fairytale-like dreams.

Bed Canopy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16cc9Z_0fDqH3Ig00

Make a regal bed even dreamier by putting up a canopy overhead. The lightweight fabric can help to achieve a look that suits a princess while also creating a cozy space for your child to sleep.

Fancy Pillows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEtWp_0fDqH3Ig00

Placing plenty of pillows on a bed always makes it look as comfortable as it likely is. When sticking with a princess theme, be sure that those pillows are suitably fancy, whether that's due to the design, material, or embellishments.

Fancy Blankets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hnk7S_0fDqH3Ig00

Along with fancy pillows, a bed that's fit for a princess also needs fancy blankets. Just as luxurious as the other items and linen on the bed, be sure to opt for blankets that are both beautiful and comfortable.

Throne-Like Chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ji2gy_0fDqH3Ig00

The bed is certainly not the only item of furniture in a bedroom. Your little one might also appreciate having a chair in the space. Of course, not just any chair will do. Try to find one that's elegant or ornate in some way so that it can be used as your child's very own pretend throne.

Gold Accents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272MYq_0fDqH3Ig00

Elegant accents can definitely make a room look more regal. Try adding gold-edged nightstands and a gilded mirror. You could also add gold-toned fabric on the headboard of the bed and sheets embroidered with gold-colored thread for your little one.

Fairytale-Like Flowers And Royal Roses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUc6v_0fDqH3Ig00

Add another fairytale-like hint to your child's bedroom by placing flowers around the space and using them as décor. Roses (either real or, more conveniently, fake) are always a classic choice and will certainly make the room look like it's where a princess spends her time.

Castle-Like Brick Walls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmMtQ_0fDqH3Ig00

If you have exposed brick walls, then it can be easy to make them look like the walls of a castle. Either paint them grey like a castle in a children's storybook or opt for something like a pink shade for a sweeter castle vibe. If you don't have exposed brick, put up faux brick wall panels.

Wall Trim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFSQR_0fDqH3Ig00

If brick walls aren't exactly your style and aren't something your little one is interested in, then you can still snazzy up their walls in order to add to the princess theme. Simply use trim that's gorgeously ornate, thanks to careful curves, stunning swirls, and lovely lines.

Whimsical Window Curtains

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVvvF_0fDqH3Ig00

The perfect princess-themed bedroom wouldn't be complete without key details such as the ideal window coverings. In this case, you'll certainly want curtains that both flow and glow, which will make them absolutely whimsical.

Regal Rug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27T3uo_0fDqH3Ig00

Add to the regal look of the room by choosing a warm, cozy, and fancy rug that would suit a royal residence. Cut costs and ease worries about your little one wrecking the piece by opting for a second-hand or worn-in rug that would be right at home in an old castle.

Castle-Shaped Shelves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDhMR_0fDqH3Ig00

Having shelves in your little one's bedroom is a great way to add extra storage space that also displays their treasured items. For a princess-themed room, you can set up castle-shaped shelves by using normal square shelves that are topped with shelves that are peaked like a palace.

Ornate Armoire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RnkSs_0fDqH3Ig00

Adding an armoire to your child's bedroom can be another great way to incorporate extra storage space. At the same time, if you choose an armoire that boasts an ornate design or decoration, then it will be another royal-like touch for the room.

Regal Vanity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gk8at_0fDqH3Ig00

When a princess prepares for a royal event, she needs a place to get ready. Your child can do just that — perhaps for a pretend ball like the one that Cinderella attended — if their room includes a regal-looking vanity.

Fairy Lights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TH1Nm_0fDqH3Ig00

They may be known as fairy lights, however, these glowing strands would certainly make your little one's princess-themed bedroom glow like a dreamy fairytale. String them along the wall or simply drape them in different areas of the room.

Pretty Paint Color

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXMXM_0fDqH3Ig00

There are certainly no rules that say that the paint used on the walls of a princess-themed bedroom has to be a certain color. However, shades of purple or pink paint are definitely classic choices that will look absolutely lovely. They can also be as soft or as bright as your little one wants.

Elegant Wallpaper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrzwl_0fDqH3Ig00

Using certain colors of paint isn't the only way to decorate the walls of a princess-like bedroom. You could also put up stunning wallpaper that would suit a royal residence. Perhaps a fabulous floral design or pretty paisley.

Read this next: 35 Relaxing Bedroom Ideas That Will Help Put Your Mind At Ease

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Bella White

Spring Home Decor Ideas: How to Add a Touch of Spring to Your Home?

When springtime rolls around, everyone is ready to start enjoying the outdoors and celebrate the warmer weather. But what about your home? What better way to celebrate the season than by giving your home a fresh new look? It's easy to add a touch of spring to your décor and make your House feel like a refreshing oasis. With just a few simple spring home decor ideas, you can add a touch of spring to your décor and make your home feel brighter and more cheerful.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $2,300 Living Room Makeover Features a Gorgeous Brick Fireplace Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s simple, but it’s true: Paint can totally transform a brick fireplace, whether a neutral shade helps helps old brick blend into a wall or a pop of bold color gives it new life as a feature statement, as is the case in Jessica Ronnevik’s North Carolina living room redo.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cor#Princess#Canopy Bed#Insider
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
People

Queen's Aide Says She Needed a 'Stiff Drink' After Cutting and Styling Monarch's Hair Amid Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aide took on a "stressful" role during COVID-19 lockdowns: that of the monarch's personal hairstylist. Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, including her taking on the role of cutting and setting the monarch's hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Kitchn

7 Things That Make Your Kitchen Feel Smaller than It Really Is, According to Interior Designers

Kitchens never seem big enough, do they? (Even the giant ones somehow manage to fill up quickly.) While some of this is a result of natural limitations, there’s also a lot that you may be doing — whether it’s a bad optical illusion or a silly use of space — to make your kitchen feel smaller than it is. Luckily, a few design tricks and a bit of organizing can really transform your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Erin Napier Showed Off Hardwood Flooring That Looks Like Vintage Tile

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Original hardwood flooring is a huge win in both old homes and new ones, as it adds so much character and warmth to a space. But you haven’t seen hardwood floors like the ones Erin Napier of “Home Town” recently installed in her family’s country house, and it will be hard not to become absolutely obsessed with them.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Mail

Mother is left in floods of tears after the lounge where she nearly died during a battle with Covid-19 is renovated into 'beautiful' living space on The Great Home Transformation

A mother who was reminded of her near-death encounter every time she went into her living room was left in floods of tears after her home was given an impressive renovation in just three days. Appearing on Channel 4's The Great Home Transformation tomorrow night, Lombe, from Swansea, reflected on...
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy