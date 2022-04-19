Amazon Shoppers Found a ‘Genius Self-Tanning Hack’ That Makes it Possible to Reach Your Backside—& It’s Just $9

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes you just feel like being totally alone and doing all those little weird alone things that you can only do when you’re deep into self-care mode. Putting on a face mask, lighting your favorite candle and taking a bubble bath are all easy enough, but when it comes to applying a self-tanner at home , you need an extra hand.

Instead of calling over your BFF to come make sure you get every crevice of your backside, pick up this quirky device that lets you get the job done all by yourself. Amazon shoppers swear over this hack lets you skip the need for four hands altogether. They love it so much, it’s collected over 20,000 perfect five-star reviews and a near-perfect 4.7-star rating .

“A genius self-tanning hack,” wrote one reviewer. Another said it’s a “game changer! I can tan my own back now,” they wrote.

It may look intimidating at first, but if you look closely you’ll see it’s really just a self-tanner mitt that’s extended into a band shape. Thanks to the two handles on either end, you can still keep your hands clear of the product. Plus, these additions allow you to get a firm grip on the device. From there, just swipe it across all of the hard-to-reach places behind you, just as if you were pulling a towel behind your back to dry it after a shower.

One shopper said the best part about this applicator is that it actually helps rub the lotion or self-tanner into your body, versus just spreading it around. “I tried the product that has a long handle with rollers attached to apply the lotion, but my back was always wet with lotion. This product actually rubs it in.”

Plus, it’s not just for self-tanner. You can use it the same way to apply lotion to your back or legs. It’s perfect for people with injuries or even older people who can’t easily apply products all over their body. “I have problems raising my arms due to spine issues and I have had rotator cuff surgery,” wrote one shopper. “This product has been a lifesaver because now I am able to lotion my back with ease.”

It works thanks to the velvet-touch surface of the fabric, which doesn’t absorb the product and instead applies it smoothly to your skin. It also won’t run or drip off. Just place a few dots of your product about 6 inches apart and you’re good to go.

If you don’t need help reaching your back and prefer the old-fashioned mitt style applicator, you can pick one up in the same durable and effective fabric. One shopper said, “ This mitt out beats all the sunless tan mitts I’ve ever used in the past.” They also pointed out how the exterior fabric is different from the interior, which adds an extra layer of protection for your skin.

“The mitt’s exterior has this soft velvety finish that’s not spongy so it can apply the sunless tan lotion smoothly and evenly. The inner material have a durable protective waterproof membrane to prevent the sunless tan lotion from leaking and staining your hands,” they wrote.

Both devices are under $10, which makes them great gifts or tools to pick up for yourself to level up your next self-care Sunday.