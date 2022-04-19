ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

ATP roundup: No. 2 seed Casper Ruud cruises in Barcelona

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RjAV_0fDqH0eV00

Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway defeated Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-2 in 89 minutes Tuesday in the second round at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell in Spain.

No. 4 seed Cameron Norrie of England, No. 6 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina and No. 11 Lorenzo Sonego of Italy also advanced to the third round. Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti upset No. 12 Daniel Evans of Great Britain 6-4, 7-6 (8).

In first-round action, winners included South Africa’s Lloyd Harris, Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, Spain’s Carlos Taberner, Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori, Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien, France’s Ugo Humbert and Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka.

Serbia Open

Australia’s John Millman spoiled Dominic Thiem’s first tour-level match since June, edging the Austrian 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in two hours and 35 minutes to reach the second round in Belgrade. Thiem was sidelined with a wrist injury.

No. 8 Filip Krajinovic of Serbia, the only seeded player in action, advanced with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over Belgium’s David Goffin.

Four qualifiers won their first-round matches: Japan’s Taro Daniel, the Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka, Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro and Russia’s Roman Safiullin. Also moving on were Serbia’s Laslo Djere and Germany’s Oscar Otte.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

FINA Releases Qualifying Time Standards for Paris 2024 Olympic Swimming

Editor’s Note: FINA says that the document that contained these standards is “out of date,” without elaborating. FINA has published the qualifying time standards for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The news comes after the Paris 2024 organizing committee released a brand-new 9 day swimming schedule for the Olympics, in which swimming will run from July 27th to August 4th, 2024. If you wish to view the full release from FINA, click here.
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
NBC Sports

U.S., Australia bring back Duel in the Pool swim meet

The Duel in the Pool, a swim meet pitting the U.S. against rival Australia, is being revived this year. It will be held in Sydney from Aug. 19-21. The U.S. and Australia, whose rivalry two decades ago at the dawn of the Michael Phelps era led to the Duel’s creation, will face off in the team event for the first time since 2007.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Cruise#Great Britain#Serbia Open#Atp#Austrian#Stuttgart Tommy Robredo
Daily Mail

Olympic superwoman Ariarne Titmus is set for a rematch with Tokyo foe Katie Ledecky as Australia's best take on Team USA when Duel in the Pool returns to Sydney after 15 years

World swimming superpowers Australia and the United States will square off at a Duel in the Pool competition in Sydney this August. The nations, who collected 50 swimming medals between them at last year's Tokyo Olympics, are revisiting a made for television concept last held in 2007. Australia and the...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Newberry Observer

Women’s tennis tames the Lions

MARS HILL, N.C. — The No. 19 Newberry College women’s tennis team (21-3, 8-3 SAC) secured a strong 6-1 win on the road at Mars Hill on April 11. This win tied the program record for wins in a season at 21. The Wolves struck first in doubles...
MARS HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Belgium
Country
U.K.
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Tennis World Usa

Iga Swiatek comments on transition from hard to clay

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek expects a smooth transition from hard to clay as clay is still her favorite surface and the surface on which she captured her maiden Grand Slam title. Swiatek, who was struggling on surfaces outside clay at the start of her career, is now a dominant force on hard as she entered the clay season riding a 19-match winning streak.
TENNIS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy