ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

3 Navy sailors from USS George Washington found dead in less than a week

By Nexstar Media Wire, Brian Reese
CBS 42
CBS 42
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0VZi_0fDqGycl00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. ( WAVY ) — Three sailors who served on the USS George Washington aircraft carrier have been found dead in less than a week, the U.S. Navy said.

The nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier is currently undergoing refueling and a complex overhaul at Newport News Shipbuilding. Lt. Commander Rob Myers with the Navy confirmed the deaths Tuesday.

At this time, the Navy hasn’t released the cause of death or circumstances for any of the sailors but said the deaths are not believed to be connected and are under investigation separately. Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local authorities are investigating.

1 dead, 2 injured after Navy plane crashes in water off Virginia’s Eastern Shore

Two of the sailors were found on April 9 and 10 at off-base locations in Hampton, Myers said. Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp was found on April 9 and Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman was found on April 10.

The third sailor, who hasn’t been identified, was found unresponsive Friday on the carrier.

“The Sailor was treated by the medical team on board before being transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News where the service member passed away,” Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesman Michael Maus said in an email to the Navy Times. “The incident is under investigation and the command continues to cooperate with (the Naval Criminal Investigative Service).”

The name of the unidentified sailor will be released when the next of kin has been notified, Myers said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

Missing USS Oklahoma sailor identified after 80 years

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday that Navy Water Tender 1st Class Milo E. Phillips, 26, of Pierce, Colorado, killed during World War II, has been accounted for. Phillips was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Pearl Harbor, when...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Newport News, VA
City
Hampton, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
George Washington, VA
Navy Times

Navy identifies officer who died in Hawkeye crash off Virginia coast

The Navy has announced that Lt. Hyrum Hanlon died Wednesday in the crash of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye off the coast of Virginia. The service said the aircraft, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 out of Norfolk, crashed during routine flight operations near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, about 100 miles northeast of Norfolk, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
NORFOLK, VA
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy deserter lived in secret for 40+ years until outed by COVID shot

A Tennessee man who deserted the United States Navy after basic training has been identified and sentenced this week — more than 40 years since going AWOL. Jerry Leon Blankenship, 65, has been living under someone else’s identity since deserting the Navy in 1977, and remained in secret until he received his COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee announced on Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
MilitaryTimes

Here’s the new name of the US Air Force’s next-gen nuke

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has dubbed its next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile the LGM-35A Sentinel. The official name for the United States’ next nuclear missile, which until now has been referred to as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, was announced by the service Tuesday. The Sentinel is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Navy offers at least $25,000 to recruits who ship before June

The Navy is offering at least $25,000 to new recruits who enlist active duty and ship before June 30 to fill shipping gaps between now and then. The sum is part of an early shipping bonus and marks the first time the Navy has offered a minimum enlistment bonus of $25,000 for any rating, according to Cmdr. Dave Benham, spokesman for Navy Recruiting Command.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Navy#The U S Navy#Newport News Shipbuilding#Eastern Shore#Air Force#The Navy Times
Fox11online.com

Navy could retire many ships built in Marinette

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Navy that once wanted smaller, speedy warships to chase down pirates has made a speedy pivot to Russia and China — and many of those recently built ships could be retired. The U.S. Navy wants to decommission nine ships in the Freedom-class of...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

The Marines of the future

In the summer of 2019, the 38th commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger, published his Commandant’s Planning Guidance, intended to align the Marine Corps with the 2018 National Defense Strategy. While it is standard for a new service chief to issue such a “vision” statement, Berger’s plan was noteworthy for its revolutionary character.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Military Cities

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces woman serving in the Navy works aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln

Community snapshot: Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Rose Gomez, a Las Cruces native, recently conducted maintenance aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). This warship is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. Gomez is assigned to the "Vigilantes" of Strike Fighter Squadron 151 and worked specifically on an improved multiple ejection rack in the hangar bay of the ship on March 17. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in U.S. 7th Fleet to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. To submit an item for community snapshot, email photo and information to news@lcsun-news.com.
LAS CRUCES, NM
CBS 42

Man accused of Facebook Live stabbing to be held without bond

UPDATE: BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Earl Lee Johnson Jr. will be held without bond. ORIGINAL STORY: BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was arrested by police after allegedly streaming a stabbing on Facebook Live. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a location on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. on Monday night. Officers […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
USNI News

Marines Need a Few Good Mules

For expeditionary operations, pack animals can offer low-cost, low-signature mobility in rugged terrain. Don't miss out. Become a member of the Naval Institute today. 1. Gen David H. Berger, USMC, “Preparing for the Future: Marine Corps Support to Joint Operations in Contested Littorals,” Military Review (May 2021). 3....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Bakersfield Now

Dredging underway to free 1000-foot grounded cargo ship in Chesapeake Bay

PASADENA, Md. (7News) – On Monday, officials with the U.S. Coast Guard began dredging work to free a cargo ship that's stranded in the Chesapeake Bay for more than a week now. USCG was notified around 9 p.m. last Sunday that a Hong Kong-flagged general container ship was leaving...
ECONOMY
CBS 42

CBS 42

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy