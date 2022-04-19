Ex-con who fatally shot Jacqueline Avant sentenced to 150 years in prison

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – The man convicted of shooting and killing Beverly Hills philanthropist Jacqueline Avant in her home last December was sentenced Tuesday to a minimum of 150 years in prison.

In March, Aariel Maynor, 30, pleaded guilty in Avant’s murder. He also pled guilty to attempted murder for shooting at Avant’s bodyguard while trying to run away from the house, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A sentencing memorandum revealed that while in jail, Maynor was overhead laughing about the shooting while on the phone with a friend, saying, “I’m all over the news,” City News Service reported.

In the same memorandum, Maynor is also said to have told a friend during a call, “I’m gonna get out of jail…I’ll probably do like, 20...25, get out, you feel me?”

On the morning of Dec. 1, Maynor broke into Avant’s Beverly Hills home and fatally shot her.

Avant was the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant. Her daughter, Nicole, served as a U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas during the Obama administration and is married to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

The Avant family issued the following statement after Jacqueline’s murder:

"The entire Avant and Sarandos families wish to thank everyone for their outpouring of love, support and heartfelt condolences for Jacqueline Avant. Jacqueline was an amazing woman, wife, mother and philanthropist and a 55-year resident of Beverly Hills who has made an immeasurable positive impact on the arts community. She will be missed by her family, friends and all of the people she has helped throughout her amazing life."

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok