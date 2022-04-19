ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleborough, MA

Teen defends her home against a robber with kitchen knives

By Mark Menard
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010orW_0fDqGqYx00

Friday morning, Avery Cormier awoke to the unwelcome sound of a stranger rummaging through her home. But rather than panic, the 14-year-old took control of the situation.

The Massachusetts teenager, home from school for Good Friday, armed herself with a pair of steak knives and “bravely confronted” the interloper, according to the Middleborough Police Department who identified the man as 58-year-old Joseph Ridge.

Upon being confronted, Ridge fled the scene, but Cormier took a video of his escape, then called 911.

“I got him out of the house. I scared him,” Cormier told the 911 dispatcher during the call, which was released by police via Twitter. “I took a video of his truck leaving so I have his license plate number.”

Police referred to Ridge as a “career criminal,” with over 130 arraignments to his name, and said he has been charged with aggravated breaking and entering during the daytime, trespassing and disorderly conduct. They also said Ridge has a “history of violence” and no clear connection to the family.

Cormier’s mother, Dianne Tautkus, praised her daughter’s poise under pressure to CBS Boston.

“I really didn’t realize that she had it in her to stay so calm under fire,” Tautkus said. “Grabbed two kitchen steak knives and she went back and stood outside the door and started screaming at him ‘Get out of my house. Get out of my house. You don’t belong here.’”

Tautkus’s sentiment was echoed by Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins. “I would like to commend the courageous actions of this girl. Even in the midst of an extremely scary event, her bravery assisted us in identifying the man believed to be responsible for breaking into her home,” Perkins said at a news conference.

“The suspect in this case is a career criminal who was arrested after terrorizing a 14-year-old girl in her own home,” Perkins continued. “Hopefully his arrest this time will bring this known felon to account for his crimes.”

Ridge’s bail has been set at $200,000, according to CBS Boston. If bail is posted, he will be under house arrest and required to wear a GPS monitor.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Woman found sleeping on kitchen floor in home break-in

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she broke into a home, stole some jewelry, and fell asleep on the kitchen floor. Maria Rodriguez has been charged with Burglary and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information. According to an arrest affidavit, around 10:45 a.m. on March 22, officers with […]
ODESSA, TX
Complex

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens Into Woods and Had Them Killed After They Flashed Gang Signs Online

A New York woman is being accused of inviting a group of teen boys to the woods on Long Island, where they were beaten to death, People reports. The incident unfolded in 2017, when the now-21-year-old woman and alleged MS-13 associate, Leniz Escobar, asked five teens—Alexander Ruiz, Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos—if they wanted to smoke weed in the woods, WNYW reports. That’s when over a dozen MS-13 gang members allegedly descended upon the boys and started beating and attacking them with machetes, knives, and tree limbs. Four of the teens died.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family reveal tragic last moments of woman who died after arm was dragged off in teen carjacking

Linda Frickey’s family wants the whole world to watch footage of the horrific carjacking that claimed her life.Surveillance cameras caught the moment Ms Frickey, 73, was encircled by four attackers as she sat in her 2021 gray Nissan Kicks after leaving work in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.One opened the driver’s door and sprayed mace directly in her face, another assailant stomped on her face.Ms Frickey’s arms and clothes became caught up in her seatbelt, and she was dragged for more than a block along the road as the carjackers tried to drive off, tearing off one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middleborough, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Middleborough, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Kitchen Knives#Police#Gps#Cbs Boston
The Independent

Teenage girls arrested on tip from their mothers after video ‘shows them attacking homeless people’

Two teenage girls in New England were arrested for assaulting homeless people on the street after their own mothers reported them to authorities, police said.The Auburn Police Department in Maine said on Sunday that it had charged two girls, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the incident, who was charged with criminal conspiracy.A video circulating on Facebook, seen by The Independent, showed two young women repeatedly kicking and punching a person sitting on the street, who screams while a man sitting next to them pleads with the girls to stop.A voice, possibly from...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Tri-City Herald

Mom of three shoots and kills her ex-boyfriend after break-in, Nevada police say

A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend following an early morning break-in at her home, Las Vegas police told news sources. The mother of three called 911 at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, to report her ex-boyfriend had shattered a window to break into her home in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, police told KLAS. Dispatchers heard the man break another window.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Wife's need for a bathroom break leads man to $200,000 lottery prize

March 23 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man credited his wife's need for a bathroom break with leading him to win a $200,000 lottery jackpot. The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he had been driving with his wife when they stopped at the Rainbow Gas Garden in Swansea so the woman could use the restroom.
LOTTERY
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Store owner to be returned to California in girl's shooting

A Southern California store owner agreed Friday to be taken from a Las Vegas jail to California to face charges after a 9-year-old girl was wounded as shots were fired at shoplifters. Marqel Cockrell, 20, stood in court to tell a judge he understood that authorities had 30 days to extradite him to the desert city of Victorville. He was not represented by an attorney.Cockrell is being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, a nearly three-hour drive on Interstate 15 from Victorville, where police said he faces at least one attempted murder charge. Cockrell is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy