Teen defends her home against a robber with kitchen knives

Friday morning, Avery Cormier awoke to the unwelcome sound of a stranger rummaging through her home. But rather than panic, the 14-year-old took control of the situation.

The Massachusetts teenager, home from school for Good Friday, armed herself with a pair of steak knives and “bravely confronted” the interloper, according to the Middleborough Police Department who identified the man as 58-year-old Joseph Ridge.

Upon being confronted, Ridge fled the scene, but Cormier took a video of his escape, then called 911.

“I got him out of the house. I scared him,” Cormier told the 911 dispatcher during the call, which was released by police via Twitter. “I took a video of his truck leaving so I have his license plate number.”

Police referred to Ridge as a “career criminal,” with over 130 arraignments to his name, and said he has been charged with aggravated breaking and entering during the daytime, trespassing and disorderly conduct. They also said Ridge has a “history of violence” and no clear connection to the family.

Cormier’s mother, Dianne Tautkus, praised her daughter’s poise under pressure to CBS Boston.

“I really didn’t realize that she had it in her to stay so calm under fire,” Tautkus said. “Grabbed two kitchen steak knives and she went back and stood outside the door and started screaming at him ‘Get out of my house. Get out of my house. You don’t belong here.’”

Tautkus’s sentiment was echoed by Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins. “I would like to commend the courageous actions of this girl. Even in the midst of an extremely scary event, her bravery assisted us in identifying the man believed to be responsible for breaking into her home,” Perkins said at a news conference.

“The suspect in this case is a career criminal who was arrested after terrorizing a 14-year-old girl in her own home,” Perkins continued. “Hopefully his arrest this time will bring this known felon to account for his crimes.”

Ridge’s bail has been set at $200,000, according to CBS Boston. If bail is posted, he will be under house arrest and required to wear a GPS monitor.