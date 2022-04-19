ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

3 Strategies for Networking in the Post-Pandemic World

By Steve Taplin
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UnVSO_0fDqGgyv00

Statistics show that professional and personal networks shrunk by 16% during the pandemic. This is because traditional networking methods have become more complex and time-consuming. As a result, in the aftermath of the pandemic, many business owners are looking for ways to stay connected, and they're turning to online tools to connect with potential customers and partners.

Besides, as communication and collaboration become more prevalent, businesses need to develop software to connect people. This software should automatically create groups of people with similar interests or skill sets, then offer those groups access to shared resources and services. Here are three post-pandemic networking strategies to consider:

1. Shift to in-person networking

One of the best ways to stay connected is to shift to in-person networking. This means that you’ll be meeting people face-to-face, a trend backed by 80% of people who said they would like to attend live events in the next 12 months.

It’s a more natural way for you to connect with others, and it can help build relationships that will last. In addition, in-person networking can help you learn more about others and their businesses. People are slowly getting back out into the world, so it's time to consider making this shift to live networking events . In-person networking has numerous benefits that include:

  • Increased networking opportunities : In-person networking allows people to connect with others who share similar interests, backgrounds and goals. This can lead to new business deals or relationships that wouldn’t have been possible in another setting.

  • More face-to-face interactions : In-person networking allows for a greater level of personal interaction , resulting in better communication and relationships between individuals. This is especially beneficial as it gives rise to social bonds that are difficult to form online or in other digital means.

  • Share your knowledge : When you’re in conversation with someone in person, you don’t have to be the most experienced in the subject — your presence grants you authority as people often want to hear what you know.

  • Get honest feedback: You receive direct and straightforward feedback when you physically meet people. Unlike email, where you may have to wait for several days to get a response, you get an immediate reply during in-person meetings.

Related: The Importance of Face-to-Face Networking in a Digital World

2. Virtual networking

Virtual networking has become an intelligent way to connect with potential customers and partners. According to The Washington Post , with online tools such as Meetups and Eventbrite , you can connect with people who aren’t physically present in your vicinity.

The advantage of virtual networking is that it is more efficient than traditional networking methods. For example, you can connect with people interested in your product or service without having to meet them in person. You can also connect with people who aren’t interested in your product or service but who may be able to provide valuable information about it.

3. Hybrid networking

According to a Forbes article, hybrid networking is a type of network that combines the benefits of both wired and wireless technologies. This technology allows users to access information and services in any location, whether at home or on the go. Hybrid networks are becoming more popular every day and are the future of networking according to CNBC , as they offer several advantages over traditional networking. Those advantages include:

  • They’re faster: Hybrid networks can move data much faster than traditional wired networks — meaning, you can get what you need quickly without waiting for your connection to improve.

  • They’re secure: Hybrid systems are typically less vulnerable to attack than traditional wired systems — meaning, your data is safe from theft or damage.

  • They’re more comfortable: Hybrids tend to be more comfortable overall than traditional wire nets, making them ideal for use in busy environments, such as airports or stadiums, where wires obstruct views of surrounding areas.

Related: Effective Networking Requires Mastering These 5 Skills

In the aftermath of a pandemic, it is essential to shift to more effective networking strategies. You need to use technology to connect with potential customers and partners more personally. If you use social media, online forums and other online resources, you can stay up to date on industry trends and find new business opportunities. Additionally, in-person networking is more beneficial than ever. Meeting face-to-face with potential customers and partners can give you a better understanding of their needs and potential business opportunities. Virtual and hybrid networking have many great benefits too, so explore these strategies and see what works best for you in these post-pandemic times.

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

It's Who You Know: a Guide to Networking in the Life Science Industry

For many people in the biopharma and biotech industry, the thought of career networking makes them uneasy. Some dismiss it as a superficial practice better suited to the corporate world. Others simply feel they’re too antisocial and awkward to be out shaking hands and looking for new jobs. There’s...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Software#Strategies For Networking
MSNBC

Dealing with 'post-pandemic stress': A doctor's guide

We’ve all seen the videos. A flight attendant waits patiently as an unruly passenger screams, gesticulates, and refuses to put on a mask. Other passengers shift uncomfortably in their seats. Minutes later, police officers arrive to escort the agitator off the plane to the scattered cheers of relieved travelers.
MENTAL HEALTH
TechCrunch

Snap debuts its fifth cohort of Yellow accelerator startups

“Snap’s Yellow Accelerator was founded to support mission-driven, creative entrepreneurs who are building at the intersection of creativity and technology,” the company said in a blog post. “As part of the program, eight companies receive investment as well as mentorship, and ongoing programming to meet their business objectives from Snap.”
BUSINESS
thebossmagazine.com

Importance of Travel Insurance Post Coronavirus Pandemic

The world will never be the same as it was once was. The coronavirus pandemic crashed through the world like a huge wrecking ball, causing sickness and death throughout the world. Traveling was put on hold. Countries were locked down, and states were put on isolation protocols. All this has changed how insurance companies offer policies, and what those policies cover.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Public Health
TechRadar

a16z is moving into early stage startup accelerators

Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, is one of the most well-known venture capital firms operating in Silicon Valley, and is now expanding into even more new territory. a16z is launching START, a startup accelerator program for early-stage founders wanting to get their idea off the ground and into reality.
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

4 Tech Tips for Modern Business Start-Ups

According to research, about a hundred million new businesses are being launched worldwide each year. Unfortunately, a big percentage of these companies do not succeed. Some will fade out after the initial enthusiasm, while others never get to see any progress. So, what makes a successful startup?. Various factors could...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

The news coming from this giant volcano is even gloomier than the new forecasts from the IMF and World Bank

Investors love looking at esoteric indicators for clues on how the economy is performing, and therefore how stocks, bonds and other assets will trade. How about looking at carbon dioxide emissions? There may be a political agreement to reduce emissions but that’s an effort phased in over many years. Any sudden changes are more likely to be the impact of changing patterns of economic activity rather than cleaner output.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Blockchain Developer BlockApps Raises $41M

Blockchain app and platform developer BlockApps raised $41 million in a new funding round, the company announced in a news release. The funding, according to the company, came from Liberty City Ventures, Morgan Creek Digital, Eidetic Ventures and Givic. Also participating, according to BlockApps, were existing investors: ConsenSys, Bloccelerate, Fitz Gate Ventures, Arab Angels, Kenetic Capital and PropelX.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy