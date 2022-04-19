ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

1 person killed after being hit by a King County Metro bus in Burien (Burien, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 1 day ago
On Monday night, one person died after getting struck by a King County Metro bus in Burien.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 8:30 p.m. near 132nd Street and Ambaum Boulevard along the 120 bus route. The early reports showed that an adult male was hit by a bus.

The man suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. The identity of the deceased will be revealed once the next of kin is notified. No additional information has been provided by the authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

April 19, 2022

Source: KING 5

KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed after stumbling in front of Metro bus

BURIEN, Wash. — A man was killed in Burien when he was struck by a Metro bus Monday night. The man had just exited the bus near Southwest 132nd Street and Ambaum Boulevard Southwest when he stumbled and fell in front of one of the bus’ tires shortly after 8:30 p.m., according to King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tim Meyer.
