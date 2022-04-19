1 person killed after being hit by a King County Metro bus in Burien (Burien, WA)

On Monday night, one person died after getting struck by a King County Metro bus in Burien.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 8:30 p.m. near 132nd Street and Ambaum Boulevard along the 120 bus route. The early reports showed that an adult male was hit by a bus.

The man suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. The identity of the deceased will be revealed once the next of kin is notified. No additional information has been provided by the authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

April 19, 2022

Source: KING 5