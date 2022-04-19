ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amityville, NY

Amityville Man Arrested In Connection With Overdose Deaths

By Michael Mashburn
 1 day ago
The intersection of Emerald Lane North and Chevy Chase in Amityville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man has been arrested amid an investigation into two deaths caused by drug overdoses.

Suffolk County resident Donnell Lewis, age 39, of Amityville, was taken into custody Monday, April 18 at his home on Emerald Lane North, police said.

Detectives with the Nassau County Police Department Narcotics/Vice Squad identified Lewis as a suspect while investigating two fatal drug overdoses and one non-fatal overdose of Nassau County residents.

Lewis was charged with nine counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and nine counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead Tuesday, April 19.

Lewis had previously been arrested in Suffolk County and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in November 2021. He was released without bail.

