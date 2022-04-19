Cadillac robotics team headed to World level competition

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. - Robots are back competing on Long Island. The popular international event was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020 and was held virtually in 2021. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, teens spend weeks of their own time building impressive, high-tech bots. They're more than just wires and wheels - the incredible machines are tasked with a job. This year, it's getting balls into a hub. Think "sports competition" for young engineers, coders, problem solvers. But this is not just students building robots. "The robots are building students. They build students to learn teamwork, to learn from mistakes, to help in a social...

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO