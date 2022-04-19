ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Watch Trailer: ALLBLK Debuts Dramedy Series ‘À La Carte’ From Executive Producer Meagan Good

By Sammy Approved
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VHqLd_0fDqFDXl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSJCR_0fDqFDXl00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

ALLBLK dropped the trailer for their latest show, À La Carte , today (April 19). The scripted millennial dating series is from executive producers Meagan Good and Dijon Talton.

The upcoming dramedy series was created by writer Breanna Hogan, exploring the world of black millennial dating. The story follows the journey of one girl’s “journey to the place she never thought she’d end up – on the side.”

À La Carte tackles the harsh reality of the dating scene today. The series has been described as a mix of classic shows like Insecure , Girlfriends and Sex and the City . The show was first announced back in November 2021.

According to statement given to Deadline , Brett Dismuke, general manager of AllBlk & WEtv says of the series, “Tales of the dating scene today are ripe for great storytelling, and the plot of À La Carte is a tale that is sure to ignite passionate conversations and fiery debates among friend circles everywhere.”

The one-minute trailer teases a montage of hot and steamy scenes from the season. The trailer left fans with many memorable quotes to ponder like lead Mahogany Rose, portrayed by Pauline Dyer, asks, “Why can’t I have love and a good time?”

The ensemble cast includes Dyer, Courtney Burrell (Kaleb Myles), Jessie Woo (Misha Taylor), Kendall Kyndall (Reign Moore) and Jenna Nolen (Shyra Clemons). In addition, the series boasts an impressive supporting cast, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kandi Burruss, Robinne Lee (Being Mary Jane), singer Kelly Price, Dorien Wilson (The Parkers), Nazanin Mandi (Twenties), Daniel Augustin (How I Met Your Father), Mike Merrill (All American), Juan Gil (A Second Thought), and Xavier Avila (Pretty Dudes).

À La Carte drops May 12 on the streaming platform ALLBLK. Watch the official trailer below.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Neighborhood’: Meg DeLoatch Exits As Showrunner Of CBS Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg DeLoatch has left CBS’ The Neighborhood after serving as executive producer and showrunner on the current fourth season, which has wrapped production. Search is under way for a new showrunner of the popular multi-camera comedy, which already has been renewed for a fifth season. DeLoatch will focus on development under her overall deal with The Neighborhood producer CBS Studios. Family Reunion creator/executive producer DeLoatch joined The Neighborhood last June, replacing series creator/executive producer/showrunner Jim Reynolds, who exited the comedy series, headlined by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, at the end of Season 3. Changes...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Tami Roman To Host ‘Unfaithful: Caught In The Act’ Reality Series For VH1

Click here to read the full article. VH1 is exploring infidelity in its latest reality series. The cable network has ordered Unfaithful: Caught in the Act, hosted by former Basketball Wives and The Real World star Tami Roman. The six-part series, which launches on at 10 p.m. Monday, May 16, will explore the subject through the point of view of the person who learns they aren’t the only one in their significant other’s life. Spring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Roman sets out on a mission to empower suspicious lovers to catch their cheating partners in the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazanin Mandi
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Meagan Good
BET

‘Love & Hip Hop Star’ Kendra Robinson On Married Life With Yung Joc, Breaking Traditions In The Courtroom, And Shares An Unfavorable Moment She Experienced On The Show

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Kendra Robinson is making boss moves in the entrepreneurial realm as a Criminal Defense Attorney and Real Estate Lawyer operating under two black-owned firms; Sanders, Robinson & Scott (SRS) and Kendra Robinson Law (KRA). In addition to making her own paper, she became a...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Donna Says Being on ‘Black Ink Crew’ Caused Mental Health Issues?

Donna’s exit from “Black Ink Crew” was very messy. “Black Ink Crew” star Donna had a lot of controversial moments on the show. However, one that went viral in a way she didn’t anticipate was her “restroom” moment with Alex. At the time, they weren’t a couple. Donna was actually still dealing with her boyfriend at the time named Moe. But she and Alex developed feelings for each other after the video of them hooking up in a public restroom went viral on social media. So Donna ended things with Moe. She and Alex got really serious, and eventually, Alex decided to propose. This was something Donna told him she wanted prior because she didn’t want to waste too many years with someone who didn’t want to be married.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Producer#Allblk Wetv
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
E! News

Cobra Kai Co-Stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand Are Dating

Watch: "Cobra Kai" Star Mary Mouser Speechless Over PCA Nominations. It was love at first kick. Cobra Kai's Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand confirmed to TMZ on March 22 that they are officially a couple. Jacob shared outside LAX that they've "been dating for a while." "We had fun on...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Accused’: Whitney Cummings Joins Upcoming Fox Anthology

Click here to read the full article. Whitney Cummings is set to guest star in Accused, Fox’s upcoming anthology drama from Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Cummings will play Brenda, who Fox describes as “an acerbic female stand-up comic who is forced to confront public opinion and courtroom biases after she reports being sexually assaulted.” The series from Sony Pictures TV is based the BBC’s crime anthology and will feature a different cast each episode. Previously announced stars include Michael Chiklis (The Shield), who will headline the premiere episode, and Marlee Matlin (CODA), who will make her directorial debut with an...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Timeless Vet Leads CBS Pilot, With Love Renewed and More

Click here to read the full article. Timeless alum Malcolm Barrett is trading the time machine for The Hug Machine. The actor will star in the aforementioned CBS comedy pilot as Dan, a dad who gets a second chance to save both his marriage and his flailing rock career when his band unintentionally finds success in the raucous, cutthroat world of children’s music, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Bones vet Michaela Conlin has joined the project as Dan’s ex-wife Tara, a pediatric cardiologist who wishes her ex-husband could have grown up when they were still together. Ready for some more recent newsy...
TV SERIES
Deadline

David Spade Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

Click here to read the full article. David Spade is taking his comedy to Netflix with his first standup special on the streamer. In Nothing Personal, from sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, Spade proves that no topic is off limits, according to Netflix. The special was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis. Spade serves as executive producer alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. The special is directed by Ryan Polito. Spade is coming off a run as guest host on Bachelor In Paradise. He recently starred in the Netflix original comedy The...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Officially Happening, Jeff Garlin Not Returning

It's been announced that The Goldbergs Season 10 is officially happening, but series star Jeff Garlin will not be returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Pers sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season.
TV & VIDEOS
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy