60-year-old David Wayne Burns dead after a three-vehicle accident in Kent (Kent, WA)

Authorities identified 60-year-old David Wayne Burns as the man who lost his life following a multi-vehicle wreck on April 14 in Kent.

The fatal three-vehicle wreck took place at around 5:52 a.m. in the 18300 block of West Valley Highway in Kent, just south of South 180th Street. According to the investigation reports, Burns was traveling northbound on the West Valley Highway when he went over the center line and crashed head-on into a vehicle going southbound.

On arrival, emergency personnel rushed a 50-year-old Auburn man, the driver of southbound vehicle, to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries. A semi driver also involved in the wreck remained unharmed, but the truck had minor damage.

All the victims were the sole occupants of their vehicles. Speed and weather might have contributed to the crash, officials said. Reports further added that David Wayne Burns died from multiple blunt force injuries. No other details are made available.

An investigation continues.

April 19, 2022

Source: Kent Reporter