ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

60-year-old David Wayne Burns dead after a three-vehicle accident in Kent (Kent, WA)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bSpt_0fDqF6Rv00

Authorities identified 60-year-old David Wayne Burns as the man who lost his life following a multi-vehicle wreck on April 14 in Kent.

The fatal three-vehicle wreck took place at around 5:52 a.m. in the 18300 block of West Valley Highway in Kent, just south of South 180th Street. According to the investigation reports, Burns was traveling northbound on the West Valley Highway when he went over the center line and crashed head-on into a vehicle going southbound.

On arrival, emergency personnel rushed a 50-year-old Auburn man, the driver of southbound vehicle, to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries. A semi driver also involved in the wreck remained unharmed, but the truck had minor damage.

All the victims were the sole occupants of their vehicles. Speed and weather might have contributed to the crash, officials said. Reports further added that David Wayne Burns died from multiple blunt force injuries. No other details are made available.

An investigation continues.

April 19, 2022

Source: Kent Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

17-year-old dies after three-vehicle crash that left woman seriously injured in Spring Grove

A 17-year-old boy has died after he suffered critical injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Spring Grove that also left a woman seriously injured on Friday. Xavier Kokan Moat, 17, of East Troy, Wisconsin, died around 2 p.m. Monday at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
SPRING GROVE, IL
CBS Detroit

West Bloomfield Police Investigate After 21-Year-Old Woman Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 21-year-old Commerce Township woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in West Bloomfield Township. Police say at about 8:39 p.m. on April 18, a 17-year-old boy was driving a 2022 white Chevy Colorado on Branford Drive north of Berwick Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then struck a large rock and several trees. Police say the driver was traveling over the 25 mph posted speed limit. The 21-year-old passenger was in the rear seat and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a 16-year-old passenger in the front seat suffered minor injuries. All three people resided in Commerce Township. Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent, WA
Crime & Safety
Kent, WA
Accidents
City
Auburn, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kent, WA
Local
Washington Cars
Kent, WA
Cars
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Wayne
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Taken too soon’: Co-workers mourn loss of Condell hospital employee killed in crash near Crystal Lake

Co-workers of a 27-year-old man, who worked at Advocate Condell hospital in Libertyville, are mourning his loss after he was killed while driving home to Crystal Lake from work. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Prairie Grove, […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
KHQ Right Now

Early morning crash in Lewiston kills 2 juveniles, injures 6 more

LEWISTON, Idaho - A crash around 5 a.m. Saturday, April 16 on Lapwai Rd. tragically resulted in multiple juvenile fatalities. According to Idaho State Police, a teal Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound at high speed when the driver, a juvenile male, lost control on the gravel road. The Honda rolled into a field on the north side of the roadway.
LEWISTON, ID
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wa
KXL

Man Accused Of Hurting His Children Shot By Police

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A man accused of trying to hurt his children was shot in the shoulder after a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy opened fire Friday night near Tacoma. The sheriff’s office said in a statement that the police shooting happened as police responded to a 911 call from a 10-year-old boy who reported that his father had been drinking inside an apartment and was trying to hit him and his 9-year-old brother.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman killed in collision on westbound I-90 near Issaquah

A woman was killed after a collision with a Washington State Department of Transportation work trailer on Friday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. At around 8:45 a.m. on April 15, a woman driver drifted onto the shoulder on westbound Interstate 90 near Issaquah and struck a WSDOT work trailer.
ISSAQUAH, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Viral video captures Syracuse police stop a sobbing 8-year-old boy over stolen chips

A viral video showing a group of majority white police officers in Syracuse, New York stopping an 8-year-old Black boy after they claim he stole a bag of chips has garnered millions of views and led many commenters to link the incident to the country’s history of police brutality against racial minorities.Syrcause.com first reported how Kenneth Jackson, the Syracuse resident who captured the viral footage, was running errands on Sunday when he first saw a group of officers grab the 8-year-old from his bike, while the alleged stolen bag of Doritos spilled everywhere.“He got snatched off that bike,” he told...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy