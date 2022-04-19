ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashians twins with sister Kourtney in plunging cobalt blue swimsuit

By Audacy Staff
 1 day ago

Happy Birthday, Kourtney Kardashian!

It’s already been a pretty exciting birthday season for Kourtney as her family’s new reality show, “ The Kardashians ,” recently premiered on Hulu. But now her sister Kim made it Instagram official by posting a super cute twinning swimsuit slideshow as a birthday greeting.

In the photos, the sisters are posing and prancing around a sandy shoreline in bright cobalt blue suits. Kim is sporting a two-piece, while Kourtney dons a plunging one-piece. They are both part of Kim’s “Skims Swim” line of beachwear.

According to Page Six , the line was just introduced last month and has already sold out.

“Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you!” captioned the post dedicated to her older sister. “Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren’t on our growth path lol. Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!”

Kourtney, 43, wrote right back, “I love you so much! We keep growing and evolving and learning together!” She topped off her comment with some color-coordinated blue heart emojis.

Other Kardashian-Jenner family members chimed in with birthday wishes, including Kris, Kendall, Kylie, Khloé and Rob. And, of course, Kourtney’s beau, musician Travis Barker also posted a loving tribute.

He shared a stark B&W white photo of the two embracing with the caption: “My best friend, my lover, my everything. Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you.”

The feelings of love and adoration were reciprocated in Kourtney's response: "All I could ever dream of and more."

deborah king
1d ago

These ladies are sad . Together they are a kardasians. Without each other they are nothing. No single sense of identity.

Craig Murphy
1d ago

seriously they are not in shape , wearing clothes that are binding in certain areas really is not impressive,

