First Round (14th overall): Trent McDuffie, cornerback, Washington (Kiper) RavenCounty Analysis: The Ravens need depth at cornerback and McDuffie would be the perfect complement to Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. He has solid instincts and is quick and athletic. McDuffie is rarely caught out of position, which is a key for the Ravens defense, He would be a solid fit in Baltimore. McDuffie was named to the All-Pac-12 first team last season.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO