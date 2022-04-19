ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Draft Odds for Linderbaum, Booth and Other Potential Bengals' Targets Revealed

Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals are hoping to add another star to their team in next week's NFL Draft. Cincinnati has eight picks total, including the 31st overall selection. In a perfect world, they would likely pick a cornerback. BetOnline released...

