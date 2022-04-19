Mercedes-Benz Unveils EQS SUV, Their First Ever Electric Sport Utility

Mercedes-Benz has entered a new, all- electric era in the upper market segments. The EQS SUV is the third model series with this architecture developed for electric vehicles.

As per The Verge the iconic automobile brand hopes to redefine SUV luxury. The EQS offers plenty of space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers in its avant-garde, luxurious interior. Thanks to powerful electric motors, responsive 4MATIC all-wheel drive and an intelligent OFFROAD driving mode, the EQS SUV is capable of tackling light terrain with ease.

All EQS SUVs have an electric drive train (eATS) on the rear axle, and the versions with 4MATIC also have an eATS on the front axle. In the 4MATIC models, the Torque Shift function ensures intelligent, continuously variable distribution of drive torque between the rear and front electric motors and thus the use of the most efficient eATS in each case. The electric motors on the front and rear axles are permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM). The advantages of this design include high power density, high efficiency and high power constancy.

With the EQS SUV, Mercedes-Benz is taking a major step towards zero-emission mobility and is moving a step closer to fulfilling Ambition 2039. The model is produced in a completely CO2-neutral way. The EQS SUV puts real solutions for emission-free mobility, intelligent resource conservation and responsible circular economy on the road.

Mercedes me Charge is one of the largest charging networks worldwide: it currently comprises around 700,000 AC and DC charging points worldwide, of which more than 60,000 are in the U.S. Since 2021, Mercedes-Benz has ensured a subsequent offset with green electricity when customers use Mercedes me Charge to charge their cars in Europe and the U.S. High-quality guarantees of origin ensure that as much green power from renewable energies is fed into the grid as is withdrawn via Mercedes me Charge. The new Mercedes me Charge function Plug & Charge makes charging the EQS SUV at public charging stations that support Plug & Charge even more convenient.

With intelligent software, MBUX fully adapts to its users and provides them with personalized suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. With the MBUX zero layer, the most important applications are always offered on the topmost level within the field of vision, according to situation and context.

The highlight of the interior is the MBUX Hyperscreen (standard for the 580 4MATIC). This large, curved screen unit spans almost from A-pillar to A-pillar. Three screens sit under a common cover glass and merge visually. The 12.3-inch OLED display for the front passenger gives them their own display and control area. In Europe, and in a growing number of countries, the front seat passenger is also able to watch dynamic content while the vehicle is on the move. This is because Mercedes-EQ is able to rely on an intelligent, camera-based blocking logic: If the camera detects that the driver is looking at the passenger display, the system automatically dims the dynamic content.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is set to arrive later this year.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz