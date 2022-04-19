Frost Advisory issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Comal; Frio; Hays; Karnes; Lee; Travis; Williamson; Wilson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Atascosa, Bastrop, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Frio, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Lee, Travis, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 315 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1207 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last few hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Pflugerville, Schertz, Kyle, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Taylor, Live Oak, Buda, Lockhart, Pleasanton, Selma, Elgin, Bastrop, Floresville and Luling. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

COMAL COUNTY, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO