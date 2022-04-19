ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, VA

Frost Advisory issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 03:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
County
Lee County, VA
City
Washington, VA
County
Russell County, VA
County
Scott County, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Washington County, VA
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 04:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Baxter, Lawrence, Sharp, Fulton, Randolph and Izard Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Phillips; St. Francis WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alcorn, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alcorn; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lee; Monroe; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Walker; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 to 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comal, Frio, Hays, Karnes, Lee, Travis, Williamson, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Comal; Frio; Hays; Karnes; Lee; Travis; Williamson; Wilson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Atascosa, Bastrop, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Frio, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Lee, Travis, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 315 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1207 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last few hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Pflugerville, Schertz, Kyle, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Taylor, Live Oak, Buda, Lockhart, Pleasanton, Selma, Elgin, Bastrop, Floresville and Luling. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COMAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clark, Hamilton, Kearny, Kiowa, Morton, Scott, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Hamilton; Kearny; Kiowa; Morton; Scott; Stanton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph which will likely cause low visibility. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, Barton, and Ellsworth Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions along with low visibility, especially along I-70 west of Salina. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lee A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL LEE COUNTY At 747 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dime Box, or 11 miles northeast of Giddings, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dime Box and Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
LEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington, Southern Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southern Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow and sleet. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, and sleet accumulations of between one and two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Central Penobscot, Northern Washington and Southern Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lawrence, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; Franklin; Lawrence; Marshall; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the 33-36 degree range for several hours early Sunday morning will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL

