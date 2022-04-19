4-week-old baby dies after father spikes baby bottle with alcohol, detectives say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A mother and father are charged after police said their 4-week-old baby died from alcohol poisoning.

Paulding County detectives said they were contacted by officials at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta last week when an infant was was brought to the hospital. The baby was unresponsive, WSB reported.

Doctors discovered the baby had alcohol that was more than four times the legal limit for an adult.

Sydnei Dunn, 24, told police that she had drunk a large amount of alcohol the day before and that the baby must have had alcohol poisoning from breastfeeding.

Dunn eventually admitted that the baby’s father, Maquis Colvin, 25, put alcohol in the baby’s bottle, WSB reported.

Detectives said they found evidence of what happened in the apartment where the couple lived.

They were both charged with malice murder, murder in the second degree, cruelty to children in the first degree and reckless conduct, WSB reported.

Both are being held in the Paulding County jail without bond.

©2022 Cox Media Group