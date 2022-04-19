Jaden Smith Responds To Criticism Following His Comments About About Not Liking People His Own Age

Jaden’s got jokeeeeees!

Fans on the internet have been roasting Jaden Smith for the past couple of days now, mocking him for thinking he was always better than the other kids his age. This came after a clip from a past interview with Big Boy made the rounds online, which featured Smith saying he always got along more with adults than people his own age.

“I am very happy that I spent my childhood with more adults than I did with kids my own age, because I was picking up more things from adults than I were [sic] from kids my own age,” Jaden explained in the interview.

He proceeded to mock his generation for being too absorbed with their phones, impersonating a young person saying, “Look at my phone! Selfie.”

“I’m just, like, ‘Dude, like, oh my God,’” he continued in the clip. “Can we talk about the political and economic state of the world, right now? Can we talk about what’s going on in the environment? Can we talk about other things?”

Of course, the internet had to crack jokes about the situation, posting memes making fun of Jaden for not wanting to associate with kids his own age.

Unsurprisingly, Jaden caught wind of all the memes floating around, so he decided to contribute to the fun instead of getting hurt over the situation. His tweet wasn’t exactly the same format as the rest of the jokes, but it shows that Smith seems to understand not everyone wants to talk about politics or the state of the world 24/7.

Hey, if you’re gonna get made fun of, you might as well get in on it.