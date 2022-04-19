Frost Advisory issued for Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Claiborne; Lincoln; Union FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arkansas and Louisiana, including the following county and parishes, in south central Arkansas, Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Caldwell, Claiborne, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Union and Winn. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will continue across portions of Southcentral Arkansas and Northcentral Louisiana, but will gradually diminish from west to east through the afternoon. Additional rainfall amounts of up to an inch will be possible before the rain ends. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

