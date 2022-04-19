Oakland coroner identifies body found in wall at Kaiser Convention Center

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A decayed man’s body found in a wall at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland last month was identified Tuesday as 42-year-old Joseph Mejica, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

A construction worker found Mejica’s body at about 1 p.m. March 9 at the convention center at 10 10th St., near Lake Merritt. The coroner’s bureau did not have a last known address for Mejica.

