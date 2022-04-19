ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voltron Live-Action Film Eyes Amazon Studios Amongst Bidding War

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoltron has been eyeing Hollywood for quite some time now, and if a new report is right, it seems the hit franchise may have an in at last. Reports surfaced earlier this year that a pitch for a live-action Voltron movie was circling major studios in California, and it seems Amazon...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

New Live-Action Voltron Movie in the Works for Hollywood

Following a string of Hollywood wins, anime is ready to take on the movie biz once again with help from Voltron. A new scoop from The Hollywood Reporter confirmed today several major studios are circling a live-action adaptation of the classic series. Rawson Marshall Thurber is heading up the project in Hollywood, and reports suggest a deal could be made any day now.
COMICS
Deadline

Live-Action ‘Voltron’ Pic From ‘Red Notice’ Helmer Rawson Marshall Thurber Sparks Bidding War

Click here to read the full article. A live-action feature adaptation of Voltron, co-written and to be directed by Red Notice‘s Rawson Marshall Thurber, has sparked a bidding war among both studios and streamers, Deadline can confirm. Thurber and Ellen Shanman penned the script, which was based on the former’s story. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman will produce the film alongside Bob Koplar, whose company World Events Productions controls rights to Voltron. Warner Bros., Universal and Amazon are all in competition to land the package, though Netflix—which is home to both Red Notice and the 2016 animated series Voltron: Legendary Defender—is not. The...
MOVIES

