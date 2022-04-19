Wichita City Council approves improvements to Kellogg and Eisenhower Airport Parkway intersection, loan agreement

The city of Wichita approved funding for aesthetic improvements at the Kellogg and Eisenhower Airport Parkway intersection in west Wichita.

The project would replace and enhance the rusting railings around the interchange. The city would also apply masonry coatings for piers and bridge concrete barriers, in addition to LED lighting, new street lights, landscaping work and the repair of concrete pavement where needed.

The initial $566,745 budget for the project came from the February sale of a remnant property at the southeast corner of the intersection. KDOT may also provide funding at a later date.

The city also approved the second state loan agreement for the Northwest Water facility project.

State revolving funds will finance 48% of the project and are issued in series. The first was back in November 2020. The agreement approved on Tuesday is worth $60 million, with an interest rate of 1.34 percent. If the city had used revenue bonds to pay for this portion of the project, it would have cost them $12 million more.

Completion of the over a half a billion-dollar treatment facility is slated for early 2025.