ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita City Council approves improvements to Kellogg and Eisenhower Airport Parkway intersection, loan agreement

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lV3S1_0fDqB4pJ00

The city of Wichita approved funding for aesthetic improvements at the Kellogg and Eisenhower Airport Parkway intersection in west Wichita.

The project would replace and enhance the rusting railings around the interchange. The city would also apply masonry coatings for piers and bridge concrete barriers, in addition to LED lighting, new street lights, landscaping work and the repair of concrete pavement where needed.

The initial $566,745 budget for the project came from the February sale of a remnant property at the southeast corner of the intersection. KDOT may also provide funding at a later date.

The city also approved the second state loan agreement for the Northwest Water facility project.

State revolving funds will finance 48% of the project and are issued in series. The first was back in November 2020. The agreement approved on Tuesday is worth $60 million, with an interest rate of 1.34 percent. If the city had used revenue bonds to pay for this portion of the project, it would have cost them $12 million more.

Completion of the over a half a billion-dollar treatment facility is slated for early 2025.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

City council approves new airport contracts

The Klamath Falls City Council has approved two contracts totaling $52,396 annually for landscaping and maintenance services at Crater Lake – Klamath Falls Regional Airport. Both contracts renew airport work for two existing vendors. Those vendors were the only bidders in the procurement process. The city council approved a...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KIII 3News

City council approves purchase for new fire truck

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department will soon have a new fire engine. The Corpus Christi City Council approved the purchase for $873,727 for the new truck. The new engine will be housed at Fire Station #12 on Rand Morgan Road in Council District 1 and...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Huron Daily Tribune

Midland City Council approves Barstow airport capital improvement plan

With federal funding and grant money helping to cover costs, the Midland City Council unanimously approved improvement projects at Jack Barstow Municipal Airport at its Monday, March 21 meeting. Airport Manager Sarah Pagano said projects needed at the airport include removal of tree obstructions on both city and private property...
MIDLAND, MI
CJ Coombs

The oldest retail business in Kansas City, Missouri is 135 years old this year

If you research commerce in Kansas City, you might wonder which retail business is the oldest. Browne's Irish Marketplace is the oldest retail business in the city beginning its first sale in the late 1800s. More specifically, it began in 1887 by County Kerry, Ireland immigrants, Ed and Mary Flavin. The name of their store then was Flavin's Market which was located at 27th & Jefferson. The loft above the market was where they lived. In 1901, a new store was built at 33rd & Pennsylvania where it still sits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kellogg#Loan Agreement#Wichita City Council#Led Lighting#Kdot
Wichita Eagle

A Wichita taco and burrito restaurant has suddenly closed after a year in business

A Wichita taco restaurant that had a big social media presence has closed after a little more than a year in business. Kiko’s, which has operated in Wichita since February of 2021, has vacated the building at 2800 E. Central, the landlord confirmed. The owner has sold the lease and equipment to a new operator, who will soon open a different restaurant concept in the space.
KBUR

Burlington City Council approves 2022-23 Budget

Burlington, IA- The Burlington City Council has approved a budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The Burlington Beacon reports that the city council on Monday, March 21st, also approved borrowing $10.85 million in general obligation loans, which will be used for multiple improvement projects around the city. The city’s operating...
BURLINGTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KWCH.com

Neighbors express frustration over new plans for Riverfront development

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Changes keep coming to Wichita’s Riverfront. The latest will bring a nearly $75 million redevelopment project to McLean and Maple, on the southeast side of the baseball stadium. The project will go before the City Council Tuesday for a public hearing. It includes a nearly...
WICHITA, KS
Warren Times Observer

Relocation of manholes approved by City Council

A roundabout at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Market Street wasn’t directly on the agenda. An agreement with PennDOT, though, to relocate a couple manhole covers was. Department of Public Works Director Mike Holtz said the agreement would result in the city providing the labor and the state...
KVUE

Austin City Council approves adding 80 positions at airport to address growth

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is adding 80 new full-time positions after the Austin City Council approved an amendment to the annual budget Thursday. The new positions were added due to the "rapid and unprecedented increase" in travelers and aircraft traffic at the airport. The airport operating fund...
AUSTIN, TX
kmvt

New revenue guarantee pending city council approval

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There’s no question the pilot shortage has had a bad impact on air travel at Magic Valley Regional Airport. Last October, the flight from Twin Falls to Denver, was discontinued, and now the route to Salt Lake is at risk. “With the pilot...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Eyewitness News

Hartford City Council looks into closing Brainard Airport

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The City of Hartford is looking into the idea of closing Brainard Airport and redeveloping the area. Some are raising a red flag over what redevelopment plans would mean for the environment. The Hartford-Brainard Airport is situated on 201 acres of land right next to the...
HARTFORD, CT
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy