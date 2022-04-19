ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeromesville, OH

Jeromesville Lutheran Church hosting community meal

By Staff Report
The Times-Gazette
 1 day ago
There will be a free community meal 5-6 p.m. Thursday at Jeromesville Lutheran Church, 18 E. North St., Jeromesville.

The meal includes ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetable and pie.

This is a free meal for anyone who could benefit from a home-cooked meal.

It will be served in the Fellowship Hall downstairs, but carry-out meals are still available for anyone who prefers it.

For delivery to a shut-in in Jeromesville or the surrounding area, please call Sue at 419-282-1926.

