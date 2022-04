LAPLACE — Just before the beginning of Easter Break, students at St. Joan of Arc participated in the Living Stations of the Cross. This beautiful tradition allows students to venerate the cross, and the Vikings did a wonderful job in their roles. Other liturgical traditions celebrated recently at St. Joan of Arc included the reenactment of The Last Supper and the Washing of the Feet. Students also participated in the Washing of the Hands.

