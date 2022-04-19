A Gas Shortage of a Different Kind

We are all aware of the problems at the gas pump and how the price per gallon has gotten way out of hand. Oil prices have soared and the gas price right along with it. That’s not the only kind of gas that is in short supply. Who would have guessed...
A gallon of regular gasoline costs over 40% more than a year ago as U.S. drivers head into Easter weekend, with prices at the pump unlikely to see a significant decline anytime soon after a 9% climb in oil prices in the past week. Late Friday morning, the national average...
Prices at the gas pump have continued to decline, with the average price falling below $4 "in much of the country," according to AAA. AAA cited falling oil prices for the recent slip in pump prices. The cost of oil accounts for 50% of what consumers pay at the pump.
rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It's one of the main drivers of U.S. inflation reaching a 40-year high, and among the factors most likely to hurt Democrats’ electoral chances in the November midterms.
SIX men have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $60,000 worth of fuel from gas station pumps, as prices remain high across the country. Police in Florida launched "Operation Empty Tank" in February after two Circle K gas stations in the Tampa Bay area found $25,000 worth of shortages from their pumps.
There are millions of Americans in one state who may soon see a stimulus payment worth $2,000 thanks to inflation. Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf, has stated he wants to use $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to help families as prices increase. Eligibility requirements include qualifying households make $80,000...
The US Navy used its new marine surveillance aircraft to provide accurate targeting data to Ukrainian forces to sink the Russian Black Sea flag ship Moskva on April 13. Ukraine claimed it fired two Neptun missiles at the Russian warship which was patrolling south of Odesa. Russia initially claimed the...
The most polarizing term in trucking is the “driver shortage.”. To drivers, the term often gets them fired up and angry – it makes them feel as if they are a commodity. The trucking industry is one of the most cyclical industries on the planet; it goes through booms and busts.
As the 2022 midterm elections approach, FedEx CEO Fred Smith said Wednesday that former President Barack Obama once remarked that his poll numbers "were almost perfectly correlated with the price of gasoline" on "Special Report." Obama "one [time] told me in a small group that everybody thought his poll numbers...
Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
It’s probably a better investment than the US Dollar at the moment…. As we’ve already pointed out, with gas prices sky high and climbing, gas thievery has made a big comeback. Perhaps the most shocking or at least elaborate case we’ve seen so far comes out of North Carolina. According to a report, a man used a remote device to steal 400 gallons of gas in just 45 minutes.
April 21 (Reuters) - A longtime Russian business associate of American tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc - a billionaire whose holdings have included a major stake in a weapons plant supplying Russia’s military - has been sanctioned in Europe for aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a Reuters review of business registries and sanctions lists.
For nearly every mile driven, American consumers find themselves inextricably linked to a complex global commodity that has a significant impact on how we get from place to place. Most of the time, the highs and the lows of gas prices are out of drivers’ hands.
Along with spiking gas prices, President Biden can add natural gas to the trouble list. UNG UNITED STATES NATURAL GAS FUND LP UNIT (POST REV SPLIT) 24.20 +0.22 +0.92%. The cleanest burning fossil fuel is in short supply around the globe, driving U.S. prices up 86% so far this year, flirting with levels we have not seen since 2008.
Gas prices are reaching record highs in America these days. Take California, for example. The price has reached $6 per gallon in many parts of the Golden State. Some have called for America to begin producing more oil, but that's easier said than done. For now, Americans have a simple choice: keep paying for gas or drive less. For a majority, the latter is simply not possible. Unfortunately, the high fuel prices have also created a black market for gasoline. When demand is high, criminals see opportunity.
Comments / 0