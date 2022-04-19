ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

A Gas Shortage of a Different Kind

By Tim Chuey
EDNPub
EDNPub
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are all aware of the problems at the gas pump and how the price per gallon has gotten way out of hand. Oil prices have soared and the gas price right along with it. That’s not the only kind of gas that is in short supply. Who would have guessed...

eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

What’s next for gasoline prices?

A gallon of regular gasoline costs over 40% more than a year ago as U.S. drivers head into Easter weekend, with prices at the pump unlikely to see a significant decline anytime soon after a 9% climb in oil prices in the past week. Late Friday morning, the national average...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Gas prices at the pump ‘hit reverse,’ AAA says

Prices at the gas pump have continued to decline, with the average price falling below $4 "in much of the country," according to AAA. AAA cited falling oil prices for the recent slip in pump prices. The cost of oil accounts for 50% of what consumers pay at the pump.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Earth#Helium#Blm#Russian
LisaB

Gas Prices are high and only getting higher. Should we be worried?

rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
freightwaves.com

About that “driver shortage”

The most polarizing term in trucking is the “driver shortage.”. To drivers, the term often gets them fired up and angry – it makes them feel as if they are a commodity. The trucking industry is one of the most cyclical industries on the planet; it goes through booms and busts.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
Motorious

Thief Steals 400 Gallons Of Gas In North Carolina

It’s probably a better investment than the US Dollar at the moment…. As we’ve already pointed out, with gas prices sky high and climbing, gas thievery has made a big comeback. Perhaps the most shocking or at least elaborate case we’ve seen so far comes out of North Carolina. According to a report, a man used a remote device to steal 400 gallons of gas in just 45 minutes.
GAS PRICE
Reuters

Special Report: Sanctioned weapons mogul who supplied Russia’s troops has ties to Philip Morris

April 21 (Reuters) - A longtime Russian business associate of American tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc - a billionaire whose holdings have included a major stake in a weapons plant supplying Russia’s military - has been sanctioned in Europe for aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a Reuters review of business registries and sanctions lists.
BUSINESS
KXRM

Here’s how much gas cost the year you started driving

For nearly every mile driven, American consumers find themselves inextricably linked to a complex global commodity that has a significant impact on how we get from place to place. Most of the time, the highs and the lows of gas prices are out of drivers’ hands.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Is a natural gas crisis coming?

Along with spiking gas prices, President Biden can add natural gas to the trouble list. UNG UNITED STATES NATURAL GAS FUND LP UNIT (POST REV SPLIT) 24.20 +0.22 +0.92%. The cleanest burning fossil fuel is in short supply around the globe, driving U.S. prices up 86% so far this year, flirting with levels we have not seen since 2008.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

Here's How Gas Thieves Are Targeting Dealerships

Gas prices are reaching record highs in America these days. Take California, for example. The price has reached $6 per gallon in many parts of the Golden State. Some have called for America to begin producing more oil, but that's easier said than done. For now, Americans have a simple choice: keep paying for gas or drive less. For a majority, the latter is simply not possible. Unfortunately, the high fuel prices have also created a black market for gasoline. When demand is high, criminals see opportunity.
GAS PRICE
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy