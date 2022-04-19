Gunman sought after man shot in torso in Bronx deli: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot inside a Bronx deli on Monday night, according to police.

According to officials, at around 10:30 p.m., the gunman went inside the deli located in the vicinity of Allerton and Olinville avenues and shot the victim in the torso.

The suspect fled the scene on the back of a black moped that was being driven by another person, authorities said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was last seen wearing an all-black outfit and a black mask, the NYPD said.

An investigation remains ongoing.