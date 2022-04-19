ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

History waits to see how we'll act toward Ukraine

By Dana Wilson, Port Orchard
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXIA1_0fDqAJ5a00

"To see what is right and not to do it is want of courage, or of principle." — Confucius.

The entire western world clings to its neutrality as Russia lays waste to a sovereign country while brutalizing, torturing, and murdering its population. In its neutrality the western world will survive, but what will be written into all the world's history books about that survival will reek with a stench of shame for decades to come.

The invading armies of Russia need to be stopped now by whatever means necessary. If the western armies roll into Ukraine to stop the slaughter the war might escalate to a global conflict. Or Putin just might stand down and call his troops home. We can't know what will happen if western nations move against him. But we know what will happen if they don't.

What the western nations do in the coming days will determine if human civilization merits having a history.

Dana Wilson, Port Orchard

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Confucius
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War#History Books#Western World#Russia
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Why Ukraine Is Winning

Battles reveal more than they decide. Battles in which the outcome is truly up for grabs are rare, and battles that prove decisive in achieving a political goal are rarer still. Instead, battles demonstrate how effectively combatants planned, prepared, and executed before the fighting began. The result of a battle exposes not only how well matched the sides are but also how the war might unfold in the future. In that sense, the outcome of the Battle of Kyiv was never in doubt. Russia’s and Ukraine’s preparations for the fight essentially preordained the result. But the Battle of Kyiv has revealed a great deal about why Ukraine has done so much better in the war than many analysts predicted.
POLITICS
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

2K+
Followers
872
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy