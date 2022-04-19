History waits to see how we'll act toward Ukraine

"To see what is right and not to do it is want of courage, or of principle." — Confucius.

The entire western world clings to its neutrality as Russia lays waste to a sovereign country while brutalizing, torturing, and murdering its population. In its neutrality the western world will survive, but what will be written into all the world's history books about that survival will reek with a stench of shame for decades to come.

The invading armies of Russia need to be stopped now by whatever means necessary. If the western armies roll into Ukraine to stop the slaughter the war might escalate to a global conflict. Or Putin just might stand down and call his troops home. We can't know what will happen if western nations move against him. But we know what will happen if they don't.

What the western nations do in the coming days will determine if human civilization merits having a history.

Dana Wilson, Port Orchard