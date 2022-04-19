ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Ludlow, WA

North Kitsap fire that killed Port Ludlow teenager blamed on electrical connections

By Peiyu Lin, Kitsap Sun
 1 day ago
The Kitsap County Fire Marshal’s Office concluded that a North Kitsap fire that led to the death of a Jefferson County teen last month was an accident.

Ariel Nieman,18, of Port Ludlow, died of smoke inhalation in a fire at a residence off Falkner Road, near Highway 3 north of Kitsap Memorial State Park, on March 19.

Investigators believe that the fire originated in the front southwest corner of an attached garage and quickly spread throughout the building, including the areas where Nieman was sleeping, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The fire was caused by poor electrical connections in a 240-volt circuit and extension cord supplying electric power to an air compressor, the statement said.

No smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors were installed in the building at the time of the fire, according to the agency.

“This fire is a tragic incident that still happens way too often in our community," Kitsap County Fire Marshal David Lynam said. "Smoke alarms don’t guarantee your survival in a fire, but your chances of making it out double with working smoke alarms.”

Reach breaking news reporter Peiyu Lin at pei-yu.lin@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter @peiyulintw.

