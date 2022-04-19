Face masks now optional on ferries, buses, planes and more after court ruling

Transit agencies and operators have quickly announced that they're dropping mask requirements following a Monday ruling by a judge in Florida knocking back the federal government's transit mask rules.

Washington State Ferries announced Monday night that it was dropping its mask rules for the public on ferries and in terminals, but noted, "...the CDC continues to recommend people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings."

On Tuesday morning, Kitsap Transit joined a group of regional transit operators, including King Country Metro and Sound Transit, in announcing that face coverings would no longer be required. Kitsap Transit spokesman Sanjay Bhatt said in an email to the Kitsap Sun that the agency would still provide free masks on buses and ferries to riders who want to use them.

Following the ruling on Monday, the Transportation Security Administration announced that it would no longer enforce the rules requiring mask use, and transit operators quickly announced that they would follow suit. United, American, Southwest, Delta, Alaska and other airlines said they'd drop their requirements. Uber, Lyft and Amtrak announced similar changes.

The changes come following a lawsuit challenging the federal government's mask requirements. U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in a ruling that the mandate exceeded the authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which failed to justify the order and didn't follow proper rulemaking procedures.

"As a result of a court order, effective immediately and as of April 18, 2022, CDC’s January 29, 2021 order requiring masks on public transportation conveyances and at transportation hubs is no longer in effect," the CDC said in a statement. "Therefore, CDC will not enforce the order. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the Justice Department was still reviewing the court’s decision and hasn’t determined whether to appeal, adding that the review process could take a couple of days.

