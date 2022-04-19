ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Local clinical trials that are dedicated to bringing awareness to fatty liver disease | Great Day SA

KENS 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — If you don't know--Fatty Liver disease...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Mineral supplement could stop fatty liver disease progression

Results from a preclinical study add new evidence that a multi-mineral dietary supplement known as Aquamin could be a simple and effective way to reduce the long-term health consequences of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Aquamin, which is derived from calcified red marine algae, is rich in calcium, magnesium and 72 other minerals and trace elements.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study: Liver disease increases as result of lifestyle changes due to COVID-19

Liver disease was negatively impacted by lifestyle changes during the first year of the pandemic, according to a new study in the journal Liver International. The retrospective study used health checkup data of 973 participants between 2018 and 2020 from MedCity21, an advanced medical center for preventive medicine established by Osaka City University Hospital in 2014, and found that new diagnoses of metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) rose from 22 before the COVID pandemic to 44 during the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WINKNEWS.com

Fatty liver disease skyrocketing and most who have it don’t know

It’s estimated a hundred-million Americans have it, and the vast majority don’t know it. And what they don’t know, could harm them. Medical experts say fatty liver disease is one of the most widespread, and undiagnosed, health conditions in this country. As we see more cases we...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
MedicalXpress

New hope for blinding eye disease gene therapies

New opportunities towards gene therapy and diagnosis for the blinding eye disease, retinal dystrophy, may now become available following work done by the Eye Genetics Research Unit at Children's Medical Research Institute. This work was published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine today. The team looked at the RPGR gene...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Liver Disease Linked to Severe Hypoglycemia in Type 2

In people with type 2 diabetes, having nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is linked to a higher risk for severe hypoglycemia (low blood glucose), according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open. NAFLD is a condition in which the liver contains elevated levels of fat, which...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Improving prognosis in chronic kidney disease

Just as a water filtration system acts to filter contaminants from the water you drink, your kidneys act to filter waste and excess fluid from your blood. In chronic kidney disease (CKD), kidney function is impaired over time, and the resultant build-up of excess fluid and waste has harmful repercussions on overall body function. Researchers in Japan conducted a study of real-world data from patients with CKD to evaluate the impact of a commonly prescribed medication on disease outcome.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Liver Disease#Clinical Trials
Waterloo Journal

Doctor said it’s highly possible that a healthy young woman, who ended up in a coma after suffering a sudden medical episode, developed the undiagnosed disease as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine

The 21-year-old woman, who was described as fit and healthy, was rushed to hospital after suddenly experiencing seizures, her family said. In just two months, the 21-year-old woman, who was vaccinated against COVID, has stayed in four different hospitals as doctors try to find a diagnosis. At one point, the unfortunate woman was put into an induced coma as she was experiencing repeated seizures, her family said. The doctors have not ruled out that the unknown condition could potentially be related to the COVID-19 vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Diseases With Symptoms Similar to Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in both women and men in the United States. When detected at an earlier stage before it metastasizes (spreads), treatment for lung cancer is more likely to be successful. Many people with lung cancer do not have symptoms until the disease...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Safer mass production of endocrine cells for stem cell-derived therapy for diabetes

The transplantation of islet-like endocrine cells derived from human pluripotent stem cells, such as ES cells and iPS cells, is expected to be a curative treatment for diabetes. Producing the islet-like endocrine cells artificially causes contamination of non-endocrine cells, and keeping the contamination minimal is inevitable when a large amount of cells are produced for cell transplantation. However, because the non-endocrine cells are very rare and form small populations, it has been difficult to characterize them.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Medical News Today

What to know about fatty liver in children

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common liver disease among children in the United States. Doctors now screen children for NAFLD if they have obesity. A child with NAFLD has a higher risk of other health conditions, such as diabetes. Fatty liver occurs when there is an excessive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

What Is Familial Hypercholesterolemia? Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prevention

Familial hypercholesterolemia is an inherited type of high cholesterol that has nothing to do with eating too many burgers and fries. People with familial hypercholesterolemia have elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol — the so-called bad kind of cholesterol that builds up in blood vessels and can lead to blood clots and heart attacks — from the time they’re born. For these people, LDL levels can get even higher as they age.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Protective factor found against excess lipid accumulation in obese mice livers: Potential fatty liver disease treatment

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), commonly known as fatty liver disease, is a prevalent disease frequently seen in obese people. Having high fat content in the liver is detrimental, as it is strongly associated with severe health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, and liver cancer. A research team led by Dr. Chi Bun Chan, Assistant Professor from the School of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science, the University of Hong Kong (HKU), has uncovered a new protective mechanism against this disorder. The research findings have recently been published in the world-leading scientific journal Hepatology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Ivermectin was only effective against Covid in areas where parasitic diseases were endemic, which explains why the drug falsely showed up as being effective in clinical trials, expert says

Many of the clinical trials that showed ivermectin failed to account for the drug's effectiveness against parasitic disease, leading to skewed, inaccurate, results, an analysis finds. Dr Avi Bitterman, a researcher from Mount Sinai in New York City, told DailyMail.com that many of the studies that found antiviral effectiveness or...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy