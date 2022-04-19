Watch: Video Shows Exact Moment Plane Mask Mandate Lifted in the Middle of Flights

Jet2 has hit a disruptive passenger who forced one of its flights to divert with a £5,000 bill and banned her from flying with the airline for life.The carrier named the aggressive woman, who shouted at crew and slapped fellow passengers on Monday’s flight from Manchester to Antalya, as Catherine Bush.“Ms Bush, from Bradford, displayed a catalogue of aggressive, abusive and dangerous behaviour onboard the aircraft, which included physical aggression towards other customers and our crew,” read a statement from Jet2 this morning.Flight LS895 left Manchester shortly after 9am on Monday, for a planned 4hr 30m flight to Turkey...
