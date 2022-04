Making a difference in the lives of its patients and the community is the top priority for Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital was put to the test in fulfilling that pledge, especially during the recent surge in the fall of 2021. Much was unknown two years ago, but Mon Health, as well as the Lewis County Health Department, led the way to provide the best,up-to-date information and protection for residents against the pandemic.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO