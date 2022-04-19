ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

How to watch Bruins vs. Blues on Tuesday night

NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't go scrolling through your TV guide trying to find Tuesday night's Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues matchup. You won't find it on cable. The game will only be available on streaming platforms ESPN+ and Hulu. If you don't have accounts for either but still want to watch,...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
NESN

Watch Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Net Game-Winning Goal Vs. Blues

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy delivered in the clutch when the B’s needed him the most Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues. McAvoy put a blistering shot from the slot top shelf past Blues’ netminder Ville Husso just 48 seconds into overtime to life the Bruins to a 3-2 road win.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Wild clinch playoff spot; Maple Leafs set team records

The Minnesota Wild officially clinched a playoff spot on Sunday with a 5-4 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks. Fiala played a starring role in the win with a goal and three assists, including the helper on Jared Spurgeon‘s game-winning goal. The line of Fiala, Matthew Boldy, and Frederik Gaudreau was dominant all day on Sunday and helped drive the Wild’s offense. Fiala is having a fantastic season for Minnesota and playing his way to a significant raise this offseason. It is going to be a challenge to re-sign him given the salary cap situation but he is a must-sign for the Wild given how important he has been for the offense this season.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Will Be Without These Four Players For Upcoming Road Trip

On their upcoming two-game road trip, the Boston Bruins will need to once again piece together their line combinations with several players out with injuries. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Monday that David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm and Linus Ullmark won’t travel with the team for its matchups against the St. Louis Blues and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jesper Froden, who suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday’s win over the Penguins, also will stay behind.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Boston, MA
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is putting on a show in Boston on Sunday evening. It’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. Irving, who used to play for the Celtics, has been on the receiving end of some crowd chants on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Hampus Lindholm
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Torey Krug
NBC Sports

TNT's Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie's conduct in Game 1

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA's most outspoken analysts. During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#Espn#Hulu#The Ottawa Senators#The Minnesota Wild#Central Division
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: LeBron Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Irving Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series to the Boston Celtics today, despite 39 points from Kyrie Irving. While Irving’s breathtaking performance wasn’t enough to prevent a 115-114 buzzer-beating defeat, it was enough to catch the attention of his former Cleveland teammate, LeBron James.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy