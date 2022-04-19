ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor issues proclamation for Osteopathic Physicians Week

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPkVU_0fDq8rcT00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice announced that he has issued a proclamation, officially declaring April 18-24 as Osteopathic Physicians Week in West Virginia.

Osteopathic Physicians bring a unique, patient-centered approach to every specialty across the full spectrum of medicine. They are trained to listen and partner with their patients to help them get healthy and stay well.

“Our osteopathic doctors do a fabulous job all across the state, and we’re recruiting more and retaining more in West Virginia every day,” Gov. Justice said. “My family doctor is a D.O., and so is my daughter, Dr. Jill Justice. There is a lot of good work that’s being done in this important field by a lot of good people, and I’m honored to recognize them with this proclamation.”

