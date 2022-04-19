ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Teens expressing regret over 'gender-affirming care' are 'going unheard' by the Biden administration

By Brandon Gillespie
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA report published Monday argued that transgender teens speaking out against "gender-affirming care" were "going unheard" by President Joe Biden's administration amid the roll-out of its transgender policy touting the "positive effects" of such interventions. In a Substack post headlined, "The Testosterone Hangover," Suzy Weiss, sister of Bari Weiss...

www.foxnews.com

ted
18h ago

Kids will do anything for attention they are failing to get either at home, or just in life…. You can counsel kids to hold off permanent changes, AND ALL ADULTS SHOULD!!! They are children for only a short time. As adults they can have a more solid definition of themselves. Kids are still developing!

Robert Lindeman
21h ago

It doesn’t fit the agenda. Of course it’s not going to get attention. The person is getting slapped down from the LGBTQXYZ community for telling his experience.

Me Mom
6h ago

Wake up the woke!!!! These kids need guidance and help not affirming. Kids follow trends especially girls, and the world celebrates this!

