BUFFALO, N.Y. — One thing's for sure, Mother Nature is not going to be helpful in the interim with recovery efforts for the USS The Sullivans this week. In a Facebook post Thursday morning it was reported by the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park that the USS The Sullivans was taking on a significant amount of water due to a "serious hull breach (that) occurred aft of midship on the starboard side." The ship could then be seen listing Thursday morning as it continued to take on more water throughout the day. By Thursday afternoon, the aft deck of the ship had tilted and started to touch the surface of the water.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO