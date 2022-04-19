GALLERY: Heavy snow in Utica and Rome - April 19, 2022

Syracuse, N.Y. — The day after Easter, winter storm warnings have been issued for much of Upstate New York for tonight into Tuesday morning. As much as a foot of snow could fall at higher elevations, including the Adirondacks and Catskills. At lower elevations, the most snow is likely to be east of I-81, in the Mohawk Valley and Capital Region. Those areas could see 5 to 11 inches of snow, with the highest on hilltops.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO