GALLERY: Heavy snow in Utica and Rome - April 19, 2022

Thousands of people are without power across the Mohawk Valley Tuesday following a snowstorm that brought powerlines down across the region. Heavy, wet snow started falling overnight and is expected to continue into the afternoon. Most areas have seen a general accumulation of 5 to 12 inches of snow. As...
A late-season storm dumped six inches or more of heavy, wet snow on parts of Pennsylvania, upstate New York and northern New England on Tuesday, snapping tree limbs and interrupting power to more than 250,000 customers. In the hard-hit area around Binghamton, New York, a travel ban was lifted in...
Thousands of people are without power and rescue crews are out in full force across the region as a heavy, wet and possibly record-breaking snowfall blanketed the region this morning. "This is certainly not typical for April. This is certainly out of the ordinary," said Meteorologist Ben Lott with the...
A spring storm dropped snow across central Pennsylvania and central New York state Monday, bringing power failures and the potential for slushy roadways overnight. A winter storm warning from the National Weather Service is in effect for counties across northern Pennsylvania and into central and northern New York through noon on Tuesday. Heavy, wet snow could bring down power lines, the service said, and travel could be “very difficult.” Roads in some parts of Pennsylvania were impassable Monday night.
A STORM bringing heavy rainfall and tornado warnings will batter through southern states today before hammering the east coast with snow this weekend. As Americans welcomed the much-anticipated spring season last weekend, a late winter storm will bring cold and wet weather to several states. Heavy rain and strong winds...
Did you know that there is a sunken ship in the Niagara River? The Iron Scow sank over 100 years ago and has just been sitting there with a portion of the vessel sticking out of the water. Now the ship is on the move again and headed toward the brink of Niagara Falls!
On April 1, 1987, April Fools Day, no one was laughing when one of the worst natural disasters occurred in Maine. For those that were there, they will never forget the "Great Flood of 1987." I remember it very well. I was 16 at the time and remember seeing the...
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The steady and heavy snow from the storm has tapered off. Scattered rain and snow showers will move through from time to time. A squall is possible. With the heavy, wet snow and gusty winds Tuesday, isolated power outages will be possible. As for snowfall totals, north central PA and the […]
Tuesday will mark the beginning of a significant spring storm that is likely to hammer North Dakota and possibly parts of northern Minnesota with heavy snow and high winds, while threatening to drop tornadoes all the way from southern Minnesota to Texas. Let's start with the severe weather threat Tuesday...
Syracuse, N.Y. — A winter storm is possible this week, bringing the snow and cold back into Central New York, and some areas could see several inches, according to the National Weather Service. A late-season storm is set to move up the east coast, the weather service said, bringing...
Over the weekend we reported that Maine and New Hampshire were likely to see snow early in the week, and it looks like that prediction is going to hold up. In addition to the snow, WMTW News 8, also reports that we're going to see some pretty gusty winds on Tuesday, too.
Syracuse, N.Y. — The day after Easter, winter storm warnings have been issued for much of Upstate New York for tonight into Tuesday morning. As much as a foot of snow could fall at higher elevations, including the Adirondacks and Catskills. At lower elevations, the most snow is likely to be east of I-81, in the Mohawk Valley and Capital Region. Those areas could see 5 to 11 inches of snow, with the highest on hilltops.
Don’t look now but the official start of summer is only two months away. In fact, we’re already a full month into spring here in New York State. Don’t tell that to Mother Nature, however, because clearly she still has a few tricks up her sleeve. The...
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) – The old saying goes, if you don’t like the weather in Texas, wait five minutes. With the forecast on Monday and Tuesday, that seems pretty accurate. Severe weather rolled in, bringing some much-needed rain, that rain transitioning to thick snow and low visibility. Parts...
New York State was hit with a snow/rain storm that has caused a lot of traffic issues throughout the Capital Region. Below is a list of all roads closed in the Capital Region, this list will be updated throughout the day.
Effective: 2022-03-22 09:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Onondaga; Otsego; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN PARTS OF CENTRAL NEW YORK Relative humidity will drop as low as 15 to 25 percent this afternoon, along with northwest winds gusting 15 to 30 mph, highest towards the Catskills. These dry and breezy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon in parts of central New York. Be sure to heed the New York State Burn Ban which went into effect on March 16.
Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
Comments / 0