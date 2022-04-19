ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GALLERY: Heavy snow in Utica and Rome - April 19, 2022

By Alex Cooper Photographer email
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow during spring? Heavy snowfall accumulated overnight and...

The New York Times

April Storm Brings Heavy Snow and Rain to Northeast

A spring storm dropped snow across central Pennsylvania and central New York state Monday, bringing power failures and the potential for slushy roadways overnight. A winter storm warning from the National Weather Service is in effect for counties across northern Pennsylvania and into central and northern New York through noon on Tuesday. Heavy, wet snow could bring down power lines, the service said, and travel could be “very difficult.” Roads in some parts of Pennsylvania were impassable Monday night.
Syracuse.com

Winter storm warning now in effect for much of Upstate NY -- in late April

Syracuse, N.Y. — The day after Easter, winter storm warnings have been issued for much of Upstate New York for tonight into Tuesday morning. As much as a foot of snow could fall at higher elevations, including the Adirondacks and Catskills. At lower elevations, the most snow is likely to be east of I-81, in the Mohawk Valley and Capital Region. Those areas could see 5 to 11 inches of snow, with the highest on hilltops.
KATV

Early Spring system brings heavy snow to Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) – The old saying goes, if you don’t like the weather in Texas, wait five minutes. With the forecast on Monday and Tuesday, that seems pretty accurate. Severe weather rolled in, bringing some much-needed rain, that rain transitioning to thick snow and low visibility. Parts...
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Onondaga; Otsego; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN PARTS OF CENTRAL NEW YORK Relative humidity will drop as low as 15 to 25 percent this afternoon, along with northwest winds gusting 15 to 30 mph, highest towards the Catskills. These dry and breezy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon in parts of central New York. Be sure to heed the New York State Burn Ban which went into effect on March 16.
Hot 97-5

Another Snow Event(s) Possible For North Dakota This Week

Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
BISMARCK, ND

