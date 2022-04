Mel passed away in Kenya, Africa, one year ago on April 4, 2021. He was born on December 26, 1948 in Greig, N.Y., son of Mel and Kate Holt. Mel grew up in Verona, N.Y., and graduated from V.V.S. High School in 1966. Shortly after graduation, he joined the United States Army, finished Basic Training, U.S. Army Intelligence School, and then attended Jump School in Fort Benning, G.A., where he became a paratrooper. He continued his training in California, where he attended Vietnamese language school.

VERONA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO