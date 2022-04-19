ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TREASURIES-Yields march higher, 30-year yields hit 3%

By Karen Brettell
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Adds comments from Fed's Evans, auction outlook; updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields continued to march to three-year highs on Tuesday and 30-year yields tapped the 3% level as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise rates as it tries to stem soaring inflation. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Monday repeated his case for increasing interest rates to 3.5% by the end of the year to slow what are now 40-year-high inflation readings, saying that U.S. inflation is "far too high." Data last week showed that the consumer price index jumped 1.2% last month, the biggest monthly gain since September 2005. In the 12 months through March, the CPI accelerated 8.5%, the largest year-on-year gain since December 1981. Many investors have so far been reluctant to step in and buy bonds as yields grind higher, and may remain cautious at least until the Fed's May 3-4 meeting, when the U.S. central bank is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points and announce plans to reduce its $8.9 trillion balance sheet. "At this point the dip buyers are going to remain largely sidelined until we get through the Fed and we absorb the May refunding auctions," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "There's really not much to stand in the way of 10-year yields reaching 3%." Fed funds futures traders are expecting the Fed's benchmark rate to rise to 1.31% in June, and to 2.76% next February, from 0.33% now. The Treasury will announce details on its refunding plans for the second quarter on May 2 and May 4. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Tuesday said the Fed could raise its policy target range to 2.25%-2.5% by year end and then take stock of the state of the economy, but if inflation remains high will likely need to hike rates further. Benchmark 10-year note yields rose to 2.930%, the highest since December 2018. Thirty-year yields reached 3.018%, the highest since March 2019. Yields on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) also approached positive territory, and last traded at minus 2 basis points. A positive TIPS yield would mean that an investor would break even on the notes in 10 years, after accounting for expected inflation. Demand for longer-dated and inflation-linked debt will be tested this week when the Treasury Department on Wednesday sells $16 billion in 20-year bonds and on Thursday sells 20 billion in five-year TIPS. Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly rose in March, but starts for single-family housing tumbled amid rising mortgage rates. April 19 Tuesday 3:07PM New York / 1907 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.8425 0.856 -0.010 Six-month bills 1.2625 1.2883 0.015 Two-year note 99-96/256 2.5811 0.121 Three-year note 99-128/256 2.8006 0.116 Five-year note 98-54/256 2.8907 0.095 Seven-year note 96-132/256 2.933 0.071 10-year note 91-48/256 2.9129 0.051 20-year bond 88-64/256 3.1783 0.039 30-year bond 85-128/256 2.9879 0.035 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.00 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.75 1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.50 1.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Will Dunham)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Treasuries#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Fed#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Bmo Capital Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
International Business Times

Stocks Hold Firm Even As U.S. Yields Hit Multi-year Highs

European stock indexes rose Tuesday and U.S. and European government bond yields extended the previous session's gains as investors adjusted their expectations for rate hikes following hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could move "more aggressively" to raise rates to fight...
STOCKS
AFP

Ukraine receives fighter planes, parts to bolster air force: Pentagon

Ukraine has received fighter planes and aircraft parts to bolster its air force in the face of Russia's invasion, the Pentagon said Tuesday, declining to specify the number of aircraft or their origin. Ukrainian forces "right now have available to them more fixed-wing fighter aircraft than they did two weeks ago," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday. 
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Oil futures drop over 5% to settle at their lowest in a week

Oil futures fell Tuesday, pulling back from their highs of the month to settle at their lowest in a week, as traders weighed a Libyan supply outage, China’s COVID lockdowns and surging U.S. dollar. Price action. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery. CL00,. +1.18%. CL.1,. +1.16%. CLK22,. +1.16%
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Canada inflation surges more than expected in March, hitting 31-year high

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada’s annual inflation rate accelerated faster than expected in March, hitting a 31-year high amid broad price pressures, official data showed on Wednesday, pointing toward another oversized rate hike from the Bank of Canada in June. The headline rate hit 6.7% in March, well above analyst expectations...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

406K+
Followers
316K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy