Social media reacts to Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones comparing Dorance Armstrong to Randy Gregory

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Cowboys took a step back this offseason after trading away Amari Cooper and losing Cedrick Wilson and Randy Gregory in free agency.

Dallas has yet to replace Cooper but could fix that by drafting one of the very intriguing wide receivers in this year's draft class with the No. 24 overall pick next Thursday, or they could trade up to make sure they get their guy.

Alabama's Jameson Williams, Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, USC's Drake London, and Arkansas' Treylon Burks are wideouts being mocked to teams around the top half of the first round.

As currently constructed, the Cowboys receiving core includes CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, former Steelers deep threat James Washington and Noah Brown.

But how are the Cowboys feeling about the depth of their receiving core and defensive line right now? Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones was asked about the team's offseason moves during his appearance Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan.

"I know Amari (Cooper) was a great player for us, but this might allow certainly CeeDee (Lamb) and Michael (Gallup) to step up and play an even bigger role, and who knows what their upside may be?"

But Jones wasn't done there, as he then went on to discuss the Randy Gregory debacle and mentioned that the team re-signed Dorance Armstrong this offseason as a way to fill Gregory's void.

And let's just say … those comments aren't going over well on social media right now.

"... The same thing with Dorance Armstrong. We hated to lose Randy (Gregory). We went down to the wire with him. But at the same time, you look at production. You look at what Dorance Armstrong has done. He's right there from a production standpoint with Randy," Jones said on the K&C Masterpiece.

As pointed out by 105.3 The Fan's Kevin Gray below, Gregory's production far outweighs Armstrong's to this point in their careers.

*Warning* Explicit language below.