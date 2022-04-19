Stephen Jones shows reservations about Cowboys trading up

Less than a week after Cowboys Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones mentioned an interest in trading up in this month’s NFL Draft, EVP of Player Personnel Stephen Jones appears a bit more hesitant.

Speaking with The K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked about the prospects of trading up, and what it might take to get there.

“You're gonna be giving up a really good football player. You're gonna be going one player for two, so it's got to be worth it,” Jones said. “There's certainly players that we're very interested in as you move up, but we also know that this draft is probably deeper than it's been in years.”

While Jones showed some hesitancy, he didn’t close the door completely.

“There's gonna be a lot of things that we have to consider, but we're certainly always open-minded to moving up if the right player in the right situation is there.”

Speaking with reporters last week at The Star, Jerry Jones appeared much more interested in the idea of trading up.

“I would trade up since we’re down as low as we are in those first two or three rounds,” Jones said in response to a question about the idea of trading up vs. trading down.

It’s been 10 years since the Cowboys last trade up in the first round, when they made a move to pick #6 in the 2012 draft to select LSU CB Morris Claiborne. Since that time the Cowboys have twice traded back (2013 and 2021) and traded away their first round pick for Amari Cooper (2019).

While the Cowboys could certainly stand to bolster their offensive line with a higher pick in the draft, Stephen Jones told The Fan on Tuesday that there are a few positions of particular interest in the draft that run deep with talent.

“I think there's a great group of defensive linemen in this draft, as well as a great group of receivers. They seem to be pretty deep in both places,” Jones said. “Those are great places for there to be a lot of depth.”

The NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas April 28th-30th.