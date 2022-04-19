ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Capito Tours Flight School, Celebrates Opening of U.S. Customs Facility

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0askj5_0fDq6etK00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today visited Yeager International Airport in Charleston, W.Va. where she toured Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School and participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new U.S. Customs facility.

First, Senator Capito toured Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School, which is one of two programs offered by the university’s Division of Aviation. Senator Capito previously toured Marshall’s Aviation Maintenance facility at the Tri-State Airport with President Brad Smith earlier this year. The Flight School, which includes two buildings at Yeager and a 12,000 square foot hangar, will eventually graduate 50 pilots per year with a total enrollment of 200 students at its peak. Senator Capito has worked with Marshall University and RCBI to help secure Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) funding for the university’s aviation programs at both Yeager and Tri-State Airports.

“Marshall University’s Division of Aviation is helping drive the aerospace industry right here in West Virginia, and the Bill Noe Flight School is one of those driving forces,” Senator Capito said. “I had the chance to visit the university’s Aviation Maintenance facility in Huntington earlier this year and between the workforce training for technicians offered there and the pilot training offered here in Charleston, it is evident that Marshall is not only expanding opportunities, but also addressing pilot shortages and introducing new career paths to those entering the workforce. As a leader on the Senate Appropriations Committee, I’ll continue to advocate for funding that builds out and expands proven, successful initiatives like Marshall’s pilot program.”

“It was an honor to host Senator Capito for a tour of our Bill Noe Flight School earlier today,” Marshall University President Brad D. Smith said. “The Senator is a strong advocate of Marshall’s flight programs, and we are grateful for her support.”

Senator Capito then participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony for Yeager Airport’s new U.S. Customs facility. In March 2021, Senator Capito visited the airport to view the construction progress of the facility.

“It’s hard to believe that before today, Yeager Airport did not have a customs building,” Senator Capito said. “Yeager Airport—as well as our other airports across West Virginia—are critical economic drivers, which is why improving and maintaining them is just as important. The addition of this new customs building will help our efforts to continue building the international presence that will help our state grow economically, and I’m thrilled to be a part of today’s ceremony to officially open this new facility.”

“At West Virginia International Yeager Airport, we’re building for the future. The state-of-the-art U.S. Customs facility provides world-class service to the corporate and general aviation community,” Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller said. “Having a Customs Facility makes CRW a destination of choice for international business travelers while providing a great first impression for those doing business in our state.”

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Military Cities

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
MILITARY
thecentersquare.com

First bus of illegal immigrants arrives at U.S. Capitol from Texas

(The Center Square) – The first group of illegal immigrants bused from Texas to Washington, D.C., arrived Wednesday, one week after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was expanding the state’s border security initiative, Operation Lone Star. The first bus arrived blocks from the Capitol building, transporting people...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Lootpress

WVDOH accepts bids for 24 projects

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Thirteen highway paving projects are among 24 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. “These paving projects are part of a dedicated resurfacing effort all over the state of West Virginia this construction...
CHARLESTON, WV
Kool AM

An Exclusive Tour Of The Abandoned Loring Air Force Base In Maine

If you lived in Northern Maine prior to the mid-1990s, there is a good chance you knew at least a little about Loring Air Force Base. The sprawling bomber base sat adjacent to the Aroostook County town of Limestone. Yes, it was way up there! Even though you probably know at least a few things about the base, have you ever been there?
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
MilitaryTimes

Marines eying the overlooked Individual Ready Reserve to keep talent

Sgt. Zonia Kotaro had a good first Marine Corps enlistment. She had gone off to recruit training in 2014, learned the skills of a motor transport operator, and went overseas to her first unit in Okinawa, Japan, where she stayed two years. In the final part of her tour, she...
MILITARY
Lootpress

VIDEO: Capito Wishes West Virginians a Happy Easter

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today released a video message ahead of the Easter holiday. Easter is one of my most favorite times of the year. It is a time of reflection and rebirth. Easter is also a season of renewed faith and optimism.
POLITICS
Lootpress

Buckhannon, WVa, to host 2023 world marching band contest

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia community will host an international marching band competition next year. The World Association of Marching Show Bands will hold the championship event in Buckhannon from July 17 to 24, 2023. “We are absolutely thrilled to bring this event to West Virginia and...
BUCKHANNON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Customs#Marshall University#Aviation Maintenance#The Flight School#Rcbi#Eda#Tri State Airports
Navy Times

Military Native

A decade after her husband was severely injured during his deployment to Afghanistan, Jessica Allen reflects on the decisions she says made her family more resilient. Now more than ever, decision-makers from the most innovative global tech corporations know that talent retention is a key cornerstone for success.Amazon has proven to be no exception, as their commitment to retaining and training their workforce shows, including specialized technical programs for veterans and spouses reentering civilian life. These paid training initiatives include AWS re/Start, Amazon Technical Apprenticeships, Career Choice, and Amazon Technical Academy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Lootpress

Governor issues proclamation for Osteopathic Physicians Week

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice announced that he has issued a proclamation, officially declaring April 18-24 as Osteopathic Physicians Week in West Virginia. Osteopathic Physicians bring a unique, patient-centered approach to every specialty across the full spectrum of medicine. They are trained to listen and partner with their patients to help them get healthy and stay well.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Lootpress

West Virginia American Water Awards over $16,000 in Environmental Grants to Projects Across the State

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today five recipients to receive funding as part of its annual Environmental Grant Program. The program supports innovative and community-based environmental projects that improve, restore, or protect the watersheds, surface water, and groundwater supplies across the state. “Since establishing this...
ENVIRONMENT
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy