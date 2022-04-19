Capito Tours Flight School, Celebrates Opening of U.S. Customs Facility

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today visited Yeager International Airport in Charleston, W.Va. where she toured Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School and participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new U.S. Customs facility.

First, Senator Capito toured Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School, which is one of two programs offered by the university’s Division of Aviation. Senator Capito previously toured Marshall’s Aviation Maintenance facility at the Tri-State Airport with President Brad Smith earlier this year. The Flight School, which includes two buildings at Yeager and a 12,000 square foot hangar, will eventually graduate 50 pilots per year with a total enrollment of 200 students at its peak. Senator Capito has worked with Marshall University and RCBI to help secure Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) funding for the university’s aviation programs at both Yeager and Tri-State Airports.

“Marshall University’s Division of Aviation is helping drive the aerospace industry right here in West Virginia, and the Bill Noe Flight School is one of those driving forces,” Senator Capito said. “I had the chance to visit the university’s Aviation Maintenance facility in Huntington earlier this year and between the workforce training for technicians offered there and the pilot training offered here in Charleston, it is evident that Marshall is not only expanding opportunities, but also addressing pilot shortages and introducing new career paths to those entering the workforce. As a leader on the Senate Appropriations Committee, I’ll continue to advocate for funding that builds out and expands proven, successful initiatives like Marshall’s pilot program.”

“It was an honor to host Senator Capito for a tour of our Bill Noe Flight School earlier today,” Marshall University President Brad D. Smith said. “The Senator is a strong advocate of Marshall’s flight programs, and we are grateful for her support.”

Senator Capito then participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony for Yeager Airport’s new U.S. Customs facility. In March 2021, Senator Capito visited the airport to view the construction progress of the facility.

“It’s hard to believe that before today, Yeager Airport did not have a customs building,” Senator Capito said. “Yeager Airport—as well as our other airports across West Virginia—are critical economic drivers, which is why improving and maintaining them is just as important. The addition of this new customs building will help our efforts to continue building the international presence that will help our state grow economically, and I’m thrilled to be a part of today’s ceremony to officially open this new facility.”

“At West Virginia International Yeager Airport, we’re building for the future. The state-of-the-art U.S. Customs facility provides world-class service to the corporate and general aviation community,” Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller said. “Having a Customs Facility makes CRW a destination of choice for international business travelers while providing a great first impression for those doing business in our state.”