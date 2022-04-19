ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Eligible Michigan families will get extra food assistance benefits in April

By Nushrat Rahman, Detroit Free Press
Eligible Michigan families will continue to get at least an additional $95 in food assistance benefits in April, as grocery costs rise.

The extra boost in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or more commonly known as SNAP, is expected to help an estimated 700,000 households. This comes as inflation continues to soar.

Prices rose 8.5% — the highest annual increase since 1981— according to the March Consumer Price Index, released last week. Grocery costs in general went up 10% year over year. And, more specifically, prices for meats, poultry, fish and eggs increased nearly 14% since last year.

Food bank and pantries across metro Detroit are seeing longer lines and more families in need of assistance as their own operating costs rise and they see less supply. They attribute the spike in need to rising food and gas prices, utility costs, higher rents and the end of pandemic-era safety nets like the expanded child tax credit.

“This relief ensures that families can thrive and help us build on our economic momentum," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a Tuesday news release. 

The additional benefits are a continuation of expanded benefits that began in May of last year where all eligible households started receiving more funds. Some Michigan residents started getting additional food assistance in April 2020.

Households who qualify for SNAP will see an increase of at least $95 a month.

Those who are eligible will see those benefits loaded onto their Bridge Card from last Saturday to April 25 as a separate payment from the assistance they received earlier in the month, according to a news release. People do not need to reapply to receive the extra benefits.

The funding comes from the federal government, under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Those who receive food assistance can check the balance of their benefits on their Bridge Card by going to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or by calling a toll-free customer service representative at 888-678-8914. Spanish and Arabic language service is available. Those who are deaf, deaf-blind, hard of hearing or speech-impaired, can call the Michigan Relay Center at 711.

Here's how much families can receive, based on household size:

  • One person: $250
  • Two people: $459
  • Three people: $658
  • Four people: $835
  • Five people: $992
  • Six people: $1,190
  • Seven people: $1,316
  • Eight people: $1,504

Nushrat Rahman covers issues related to economic mobility for the Detroit Free Press and Bridge Detroit as a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Make a tax-deductible contribution to support her work at bit.ly/freepRFA.

Contact Nushrat: nrahman@freepress.com; 313-348-7558. Follow her on Twitter: @NushratR. Sign up for Bridge Detroit's newsletter. Become a Free Press subscriber.

Comments / 13

Brenda Hapner
23h ago

The the cost of living being so high, the low income levels need to be raised much higher!!!!

Reply(3)
7
Erin Mohrman
21h ago

And this is how they destroy the middle class! The people who work pay the way and we’re sinking in high costs

Reply
5
jeff Lafeve
21h ago

to bad they are don't restrict them only for groceries healthy not gas station energy drinks lol

Reply
4
