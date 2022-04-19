ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

COVID-19: Taylor County adds 2 cases Tuesday

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
 1 day ago

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19, both confirmed by antigen testing.

Active cases Tuesday totaled 52 (19 polymerase chain reaction tests and 33 antigen tests), compared to 53 reported Monday and 47 the week previous.

The percentage of COVID-19 inpatients in the 16-county Abilene trauma service area was 0.12% Monday, compared to 0.12% Sunday and 0% Saturday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 database.

The Abilene trauma service area Monday had one COVID-19 inpatient, the same number reported Sunday. In the previous 24 hours, there was one COVID-19 admission in the area, according to the state database.

Brown County added 1 case last week

BROWNWOOD – Brown County health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 for the week ending Friday.

The percentage of county residents aged 5 and older who are fully vaccinated is 43.99%, compared to 43.95% the previous report.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County as of Friday were:

  • Total positive: 11,400
  • Total negative: 10,484
  • Cases confirmed by PCR test: 4,866
  • Cases confirmed by antigen test: 6,534
  • Deaths: 253
  • Average age of deceased: 68

Coronavirus by the numbers

Abilene/Taylor County (Tuesday data): New cases, 2; PCR cases, 13,028; active PCR cases, 19; total antigen probable cases, 21,377; total active antigen cases, 33; total PCR recoveries, 13,298; total antigen recoveries, 20,996; Total deaths, 640.

Texas (updated Monday): Total cases, 5,526,849; New cases, 725; Hospitalized, 796; Fatalities, 86,368; New fatalities, 0; Total tests, 63,516,901.

Big Country estimated new daily confirmed cases (Tuesday, as tracked by the state): Brown, 0; Callahan, 0; Coke, 0; Coleman, 1; Comanche, 1; Eastland, 0; Erath, 0; Fisher, 0; Haskell, 0; Howard, 0; Jones, 0; Kent, 0; Knox, 0; Mitchell, 0; Nolan, 0; Runnels, 0; Scurry, 2; Shackelford, 0; Stephens, 0; Stonewall, 0; and Throckmorton, 0.

SELECT PRISONS (Tuesday update)

Daniel (Snyder): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Havins (Brownwood): Staff cases – active, 1; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Middleton (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 1; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Robertson (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Sayle (Breckenridge): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 1, medical isolation, 1.

Wallace (Colorado City): Staff cases – active, 4; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 1.

Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 website.

SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Abilene ISD: Reported Tuesday morning no new cases in the previous 24 hours, with one active case, a student at Ortiz Elementary. Since Aug. 3, the district has reported 3,175 cases (2,296 students, 879 staff).

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News:

The Abilene Reporter-News

