Columbus, OH

Police: Man steals $3K in stuff from west Columbus storage facility

By Daniel Griffin
 23 hours ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a suspect they said stole more than $3,000 from lockers at a west side storage facility.

On March 19 at approximately 6:45 p.m., police said the man entered a storage facility on the 3000 block of West Broad Street.

The suspect proceeded to break into several storage units and steal several items, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2084.

Suspect wanted in theft of items from several units in a west Columbus storage facility on March 19, 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
