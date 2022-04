A polished elevator pitch is essential in our fast-paced world. Not only will it allow you to quickly and effectively communicate your value proposition, but it can also help you win more business. In the luxury real estate industry, it is essential to demonstrate the ability to communicate who you are and what sets you apart quickly and effectively. This ensures that the important differentiators and value-driven items are conveyed clearly. I learned early on how important an elevator pitch was to my business. By mastering this brief and powerful statement, I’ve been able to grow my business, my network and the joy for what I do.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO